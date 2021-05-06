

169. Oedipus by Enzo Plazzotta

(Image by Karen Roe) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I long to write something positive, and love

again, so close to Mother's Day. Roses

spring to mind, maybe wine; angels above

my pay grade say I should recall Moses,

the covetings I gotta watch out for.

But if she kisses me again like that

I'm Tony Perkins perpin the shower

through a peephole, I don't care; I'm a twat.

The roses I knew smelled like fresh cathedral,

with that terror beauty brings to the table,

the sanctity of love -- O, maternal,

mi Madonna, crucifix, unstable.

Put in perspective liebfraumilch momma

fruit cellar love off my rocker -- bumma!