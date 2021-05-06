Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I long to write something positive, and love
again, so close to Mother's Day. Roses
spring to mind, maybe wine; angels above
my pay grade say I should recall Moses,
the covetings I gotta watch out for.
But if she kisses me again like that
I'm Tony Perkins perpin the shower
through a peephole, I don't care; I'm a twat.
The roses I knew smelled like fresh cathedral,
with that terror beauty brings to the table,
the sanctity of love -- O, maternal,
mi Madonna, crucifix, unstable.
Put in perspective liebfraumilch momma
fruit cellar love off my rocker -- bumma!