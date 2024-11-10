The Morning After the Election

The election is over with a clear and unambiguous result. The next president of the United States will be Donald Trump as of January 20th, 2025, continuing in office for at least four years. With the installation of a new administration, there will be some major changes and perhaps a new set of challenges for those who do not agree with some of those changes.

The Interregnum (November 2024 to January 20, 2025)

During this transition, Republicans will likely boast and promise changes; some will materialize, while others may not.

Meanwhile the Biden administration will remain in power with the ability to function with the immunity provided by the recent Supreme Court ruling. It remains to be seen if Biden will use any of those powers. Politically the Democrats are likely to continue assigning blame for their defeat, reminiscent of post-2016 reactions. Ideally, there will be introspection and reform within the Democratic Party, though this remains uncertain.

A New American Reality

Immediate changes under the new administration:

A thorough overhaul, particularly in the Justice Department

Resolution of Trump's legal issues

Issuance of presidential pardons

Immediate actions on immigration

Appointment of oligarchs to cabinet positions

Running the nation like a corporation, with Trump as CEO:

CEO provides vision



Cabinet members operate departments as corporate divisions



Emphasis on profit

Changes that will take time:

Gaining control of Congress and passing legislation:

House of Representatives



Senate

Shaping the Judicial Branch to support administrative goals

Disseminating the dominant narrative through media and institutions

Promoting States' Rights and passing federal legislation where states cannot or will not act

Final Results

1. Transition to leadership by a strong central figure, bolstered by Supreme Court immunity.

2. Social structure echoing pre-Civil War America, emphasizing states' rights and white supremacy.

3. A judicial system aligned with free market capitalism and business interests.

4. Necessity for external influence outside traditional electoral politics.

5. Challenges to the role of empowered citizens.

