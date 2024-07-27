The Go F*ck Yourself Sonnet



'Adam and God Part Ways' commissioned by author

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



We continue to struggle to contain evil;

it goes back to our earliest origins: Eden.

The planted Tree, Adam's Rib, the tempting Devil.

Before Eve knew what hit on her, Scratch was seedin'

and swarthy Cain was on his way. Exile followed,

and more exile after Cain killed Adam's blonde kid;

alienation came next, the hallowed hollowed,

and ever since we've been on an alcoholic skid.

.



We could (maybe should) blame God for planting the Tree;

or we could blame the defenestrated Satan;

or decide that evil resides in you and me.

I doubt that any one of us owns the patent.

.



I think it's time we told God to go f*ck himself

and removed his graven image from the Self shelf.