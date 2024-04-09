The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Eclipse
As I watched today's eclipse, (April 8, 2024), I pondered the cosmic symbolism. The sun, with its powerful activity, is generally regarded as masculine, while the gentle moon is seen as representing the feminine. And yet, the madonna moon is able to block out the wild and fiery anger of the sun, while still allowing his beautiful radient aura to remain, because she is so much closer to us-- more intimate and available than the sun.
The eclipse, my muse, inspired these haiku.
Eclipse Haiku
by Meryl Ann Butler
04.08.24
***
1.
A cosmic event
Bestows lunar blessings and
Opens the Mystic.
***
2.
