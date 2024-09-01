 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Democrats and Chicago Again: American Political Dynamics

By Bob Passi

Bob Passi
United Center
United Center
(Image by wallyg from flickr)   Details   DMCA

As we find ourselves back in Chicago, the city evokes a spectrum of political memories-- from the high of Obama's post-election speech in Grant Park to the tumultuous 1968 Democratic Convention marked by a notorious police riot. Today, as the Democrats converge once again in this storied city, the echoes of 1968 are impossible to ignore, especially with the Democratic National Convention on the horizon and the current geopolitical tensions mirroring past controversies.

Echoes of 1968:

Several parallels between today's political climate and that of 1968 stand out:

" Both years followed the decision of a sitting president not to seek re-election-- LBJ in March of 1968 and Joe Biden in July 2024.

" Each saw the Vice President step in as the Democratic Party's official candidate.

" Both administrations were noted for significant domestic advancements yet were marred by unpopular foreign entanglements-- Vietnam for LBJ and Gaza for Biden, both resulting in substantial civilian casualties and domestic and international backlash.

" In both instances, these foreign policies sparked massive protests outside the convention, challenging the Vice Presidents associated with these policies to distance themselves without alienating the administration's base.

The Crucial Questions:

Today's pressing questions center around Vice President Kamala Harris's ability to navigate the complex legacy of Biden's foreign policy decisions. Can President Biden afford to deviate from his established policies to boost Democratic chances in the upcoming election? This dilemma mirrors LBJ's rigid stance in 1968, which ultimately constrained Humphrey until it was too late to effectively distance himself from LBJ's Vietnam policies, contributing to Nixon's victory under a "law and order" platform and prolonging the war.

Complex Political and Economic Interests:

The stakes are complicated by significant economic and political interests:

" The military-industrial complex stands to profit immensely from ongoing conflicts like Gaza, similar to past wars.

" Energy companies are capitalizing on supplying oil and gas to Europe amidst disruptions from traditional suppliers.

" Political influence from groups like AIPAC, aligned with Israel and Netanyahu, continues to shape U.S. foreign policy debates, making any deviation from current Gaza policies a high-risk maneuver politically.

Electoral Alternatives:

Bob Passi

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 16, 2012)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Chicago and echoes of 1968.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 1, 2024 at 12:20:00 PM

