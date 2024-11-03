Tackling corruption and more

Tackling corruption: I give talks and interviews on Palestine daily. I also travel the world giving talks; in one recent trip to Australia and New Zealand I gave 212 talks in 17 cities (average four per day). The most embarrassing question I get asked frequently is along the lines of "with the most just cause in the world and the most ruthless colonizers, why do you Palestinians have such incompetent corrupt leaders?" " read the rest.

Scottish university cancels my talk.

Publisher of largest Israeli newspaper calls for sanctions.

Save us from ourselves. First 2000 Israelis supported this letter, now it is >3400 see also this good interview with Prof. Neve Gordon.

More than 1.000 authors refuse collaborating with Israeli editors, festivals etc.

Israeli Scholar Lays Out 'True Brutality' of Ethnic Cleansing Now Underway in Gaza | Common Dreams.

Publishers refusing complicity.

Pro-Palestine Jewish activists occupy Wall Street (VIDEO)

UN says it could take 350 years for Gaza to rebuild if it remains under blockade.

Justifying Slaughter: How the Cult of Messianic Zionism Conquered the West | Thomas Sua'rez.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

