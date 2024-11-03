 
Login/Register Login | Register
166 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/3/24

Tackling corruption and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Tackling corruption: I give talks and interviews on Palestine daily. I also travel the world giving talks; in one recent trip to Australia and New Zealand I gave 212 talks in 17 cities (average four per day). The most embarrassing question I get asked frequently is along the lines of "with the most just cause in the world and the most ruthless colonizers, why do you Palestinians have such incompetent corrupt leaders?" " read the rest.

(Dr. Qumsiyeh's blog)

Scottish university cancels my talk.

Publisher of largest Israeli newspaper calls for sanctions.

Save us from ourselves. First 2000 Israelis supported this letter, now it is >3400 see also this good interview with Prof. Neve Gordon.

More than 1.000 authors refuse collaborating with Israeli editors, festivals etc.

Israeli Scholar Lays Out 'True Brutality' of Ethnic Cleansing Now Underway in Gaza | Common Dreams.

Publishers refusing complicity.

Pro-Palestine Jewish activists occupy Wall Street (VIDEO)

UN says it could take 350 years for Gaza to rebuild if it remains under blockade.

Justifying Slaughter: How the Cult of Messianic Zionism Conquered the West | Thomas Sua'rez.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 16 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1448 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Just watched Max Blumenthal's documentary about October 7. Journalists who haven't (yet) been murdered are still trying to get the truths out. Thank you for these links and for your work.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 1:03:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend