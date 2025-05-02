Sonnet in Memory of Adolph Hitler



cover of a Jewish newspaper announcing Hirler's death

80 years ago today the Moustache died, died

not on the Eastern Front with bellicosity,

but in his dark bunker mit Eva Braun his bride,

who saw him lose his crazytalk ferocity.

He had paced for hours in high anxiety,

goosesteps gone, his dog looking for a place to hide,

Der Furor meinkampfing one last time, his diety

gone all Gotterdammerung, his Will piggystied.

He loved Mendelsohn's Also Sprach Zarathustra

und Heinrich Heine's arch Lutheran lyricism,

und he had his cat shot, und Jewish mysticism

played on his Plymouth Duster stereo booster.

Never again will we see the likes of Adolph,

unless you count that motherf*cker Bernie Madoff.