Smell of Qahwah Sadah at the al-Baqa Cafe (poem)

Jesus, it's getting so you can have a quiet cup of coffee
at al-Baqa ('perpetual existence') cafe
down by the seaside surf, patrons teeming,
when suddenly a photographer, call him Ismail, is sent skyward
riding a big fat white sperm whale of smoke.
He' s joined by the body parts of children
who found no time for innocence,
and women, with no time to ululate,
who will never ovulate again.
Through the rubble particles
filled with fiberglass and blood,
one old mama thrown up like the world's a trampoline
full of clown machine alienators high on Valvoline.
Weeeeeeee!
Weeeeeeee!
We the people
Never Again
We the people
Never Again
Houthis and Tutsis
All of Brendan's fucked up IRA men,
gawking, Omagh God.
There showing pictures now on the smart TV I love
shrapnel blades of gory
looking like lawnmower blades of glory.
.
Jesus, just came out here on my veranda to enjoy a fresh hot cup of joe
when the news broke my lack of concentration
Jeffrey Sachs on sax
I could see the fists of fury flying
When the Zionists couldn't blow up the dome
they decided to blow up the Third Rock instead
Emoji thumbs raised in Eeee-ha mode
Tap dancing on the van roof across the river
Remote control in hand
And then another oldie went flying through the air,
and another, tumblesaulted limbs swastikaring in a cartoon dust cloud.
Running crazy footsteps and curdling screams
from the honeypotted seaside happening
full of journos and families,
there to enjoy the internet and the human touch
file stories, kids maybe playing Call of Duty,
oldies sitting there in the pleasant din can hear themselves think again.
.
Tonight I'll watch About Schmidt
The Nicholson one
Where he gets into hot water with Kathy Bates
Who once took out at the knees James Caan with a baseball bat
So his days of writing about rollerball
and the memoir describing the trash can beating he gave a guy.
And Nicholson gives to Save the Children
but he doesn't know its Joseph Kony's kids and the checks buy reloads.
In this complicated world
where Trump is throwing marching girls sky-high none of them with underwear,
Cue the sousaphone and death rattle drum
catch a falling girl by the bum
look out for the zero sum