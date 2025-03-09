Should the US be a territory of Canada? (a sonnet)

Can the US be a Canadian territory?
Obviously we aren't making it as a nation.
If we were Canadian we wouldn't have to worry
About the cost of health or education.
In fact the whole thing is just a mess.
I think we should exchange the starry flag
For an emblem that conjures less stress,
Namely the red and white maple leaf rag.
It will be hard to shed all I have known
(Order junk, sell sh*t, believe every lie).
Ah, here's good advice, silence your phone.
Stop watching football. Want to detoxify?
Just induce vomiting red, white and blue.
Oh Canada, like a compass, we turn to you.