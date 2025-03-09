Should the US be a territory of Canada? (a sonnet)

Can the US be a Canadian territory?

Obviously we aren't making it as a nation.

If we were Canadian we wouldn't have to worry

About the cost of health or education.

In fact the whole thing is just a mess.

I think we should exchange the starry flag

For an emblem that conjures less stress,

Namely the red and white maple leaf rag.

It will be hard to shed all I have known

(Order junk, sell sh*t, believe every lie).

Ah, here's good advice, silence your phone.

Stop watching football. Want to detoxify?

Just induce vomiting red, white and blue.

Oh Canada, like a compass, we turn to you.