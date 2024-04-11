

Babe Ruth Dead

(Image by Daily Record)



Ruthless Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins

I woke *up* feelin ruthless as the redsox

lean years ahead, our beloved Tony C,

our Adonis from Swampscott,

in the dirt, eye blackened, career over, like that

the sound of one finger snapping

(and I look at how it all worked out,

my life 86ed,

all the tenderloins grilled with onions,

booger people in me head taunting,

