Life Arts    H3'ed 8/19/24

Reputation Tour (poem)

In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
'Gossip'
(Image by Bindaas Madhavi)   Details   DMCA

There's a theory going round

that Covid-19 was just a cover

for the real deal virus

that destroys reputations and therefore

hope for a brighter world:

The Monster Molecule:

Atoms: Rage -- Evil -- Hate:

It's evil. I hate it. It makes me so angry

it's unreal. Cancellations follow.

If bitten, you smitten with the Devil's bane.

And believe any limpdick suit that comes along,

as long as they flash homeland security badges,

and intone with authority like Bobo trained.

.

Taylor Swift I heard is giving boyfriend Kelce a hard time.

She's just released her new song, "Reputation,"

which I'm loathe to listen to. I don't get her.

Since Trump got shot and his assailant got shotter,

she's been going around with secret servicing.

Word is she's the Beacon from Alpha Centauri way.

That hideous strength from outer space

come to infiltrate the space between our eras.

Popped one day outta someone's chest, started singing.

Did she try to have Trump nutrified?

That's her reputation.

I hate that. It's evil. I get so angry.

.

And now I'm told in a series of sinister whispers

that the town of Corleone is back on the map

the Guardian reporting "vile" words have issued forth

worse than Vatican II to local ears.

Some say it's the mafia or Cosa Nostra.

All agree that the Monster Molecule is afoot.

What is it with Italians?

I've known some sweet ones; I know that much.

Ma Fama. Christ, what tomatoes!

But when they nickname themselves The Beast

you don't order sausage on your pizza the way you used to.

Ma Fama would make her own sausage. With fennel.

Ma was Beatrice, if Beatrice was morbidly obese,

and The Beast was Dante come through Purgatorio traumatically scathed.

.

Reputations cannot be saved.

Not with so much backstabbing business.

Cowards and cholesterol derelicts.

Aliens looking down would think we're daft,

I'm told, by someone in the know.

.

Time to line up for meds.

See you after the commercial break.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
