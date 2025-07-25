Reprint: Mad God Disease (sonnet)

Here at the end of time, as measured
by successive falling empires, half-notes
tumbling from a fading horn, the goats
of our tragedy are now untethered
and all that's left of god is his disease --
madness, gone viral, at the moat of the mind
that divides being and not, a twice-bound
vexation, a coup de grace, if you please.
At the threshold of new human being
trading in one darkness for another,
like a transubstantiative other
released from bonds, we become the seeing.
All around us cathedrals are tumbling --
stoned gods, dying notes, aeons crumbling.
