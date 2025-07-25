Reprint: Mad God Disease (sonnet)



Notre Dame fire 2019

(Image by nobody) Details DMCA



Here at the end of time, as measured

by successive falling empires, half-notes

tumbling from a fading horn, the goats

of our tragedy are now untethered

and all that's left of god is his disease --

madness, gone viral, at the moat of the mind

that divides being and not, a twice-bound

vexation, a coup de grace, if you please.

At the threshold of new human being

trading in one darkness for another,

like a transubstantiative other

released from bonds, we become the seeing.

All around us cathedrals are tumbling --

stoned gods, dying notes, aeons crumbling.