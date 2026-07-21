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Life Arts    H4'ed 7/21/26  

Remember Minab, our children

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Gary Lindorff
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Minab


On February 28, 2026 156 civilians lost their lives, (120 children) when the United States hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School Shajareh Tayyebeh with a tomahawk cruise missile.


Minab


President Donald Trump and military officials have maintained that the investigation is ongoing.


Minab


Some officials are suggesting the images of the strike could be AI-generated.


Minab


Administration officials are actively avoiding admission.


Minab


What if those were your children?


Minab


They are our children.


Minab


Our children.

.........................................

(Article changed on Jul 21, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Jul 22, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT)

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Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

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