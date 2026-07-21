Remember Minab, our children

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On February 28, 2026 156 civilians lost their lives, (120 children) when the United States hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School Shajareh Tayyebeh with a tomahawk cruise missile.
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President Donald Trump and military officials have maintained that the investigation is ongoing.
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Some officials are suggesting the images of the strike could be AI-generated.
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Administration officials are actively avoiding admission.
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What if those were your children?
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They are our children.
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Our children.
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(Article changed on Jul 21, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Jul 22, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT)