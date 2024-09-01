 
Login/Register Login | Register
197 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/1/24

Reinterpreting Nietzsche and the New Zeitgeist of the Post-War Era (book review)

By   No comments, In Series: Book Reviews
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

book cover How Nietzsche Came in From the Cold
book cover How Nietzsche Came in From the Cold
(Image by Polity Press)   Details   DMCA

How Nietzsche Came in From the Cold, Tale of a Redemption by Philipp Felsch (trans. by Daniel Bowles) begins with a disturbing reminder of the power of interpretation and its twists of intention in the hands of malevolent forces. Both Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini were both strong adherents of the principles of the so-called Übermensch, as laid out in the works of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, especially in his last unfinished volume Der Wille zur Macht. Opening Chapter 1, Felsch feeds us,

For Mussolini's sixtieth birthday on July 29, 1943, Hitler gifted him a complete edition of Nietzsche, bound in blue pigskin. 'Adolf Hitler to his dear Benito Mussolini,' read the Fuhrer's handwritten dedication in the first volume.

Felsch wonders whether Il Duce still took succor in the Nietzsche maxim, "Live Dangerously." Mussolini accepted all things German, and one expects that he never tried to respond to Hitler's Nietzsche putsch by pushing back with Macchiavelli, and his maxim, "Live Deviously."

The edition didn't get to Mussolini right away, as he had been exiled to Ponza, in the Tyrrhenian Sea, and it took time to reach him. So much for his years of living dangerously. And Hitler himself was only a year away from his comeuppance when the second front opened up on D-Day on June 6, 1944. And Felsch tells of Nietzsche's fall from Nazi grace with this anecdote:

In September, when Hitler put Italy under occupation, a Wehrmacht detachment is said to have been tasked with recapturing the volumes, but the story goes that the officer responsible obtained a revocation of the order by pointing out the expected casualties. A luxury set of Nietzsche volumes from Mussolini's personal library with a dedication from Hitler: there could scarcely be more striking proof of Nietzsche's political discreditation.

The volume disappeared and has yet to be found. For a time Nietzsche's worth plummeted, too.

How Nietzsche Came in From the Cold tells the story of how two Italian scholars helped rehabilitate his image after it was abused by the fascists and Nazis in their quest for world dominance and then return Nietzsche studies to preeminence in the intellectual circles of post-war Europe out of which postmodern thought reflowered -- structuralism, existentialism, phenomenology, and deconstruction. Real Twilight of the Idols stuff.

Much of this revolutionary energy was described in Felsch's previous book, The Summer of Theory: History of a Rebellion, 1960-1990. Here we are treated with the rise of the stock of Heidegger, Derrida, Sartre, Saussure, Deleuze, Foucault, Merleau-Ponty, among many others. Teeming, smokin' Paris was back, baby!

Giorgio Colli and Mazzino Montinari were trouble-makers. Felsch describes how they set out on a bus laden with mostly French and German philosophers to Royaumont in July 1964 to convene a meeting of Nietzscheologists. The year before the heads of the post-war governments of France and Germany, de Gaulle and Adenauer, had met at Royaumont to sign the Élyse'e Treaty. Now these mostly French scholars intended to take control of the future interpretation of Nietzsche's oeuvre from the Germans. But the feisty Italian pair of Colli and Mazzino had come on that bus of enthusiasts eager to get the program of Nietzsche revaluations up and running again, and, the reader is told, "they played an ignominious role; they had come to Royaumont as spoilsports."

Same old same old: Who controls the narrative and the means of ideological production roles the roost in Turkey Cockville, as Nietzsche might have put it. Nietzsche had always seen his work as "dynamite" and its use by the insane power-monsters of WW2 had shown its mojo could be wickedly co-opted. Felsch acknowledges the futility of scapegoating Nietzsche's sister Elisabeth, who had married a proto-Nazi, and who gained control of his work after Nietzsche went insane. Her biggest mistake was putting out The Will to Power as her brother's magnus opus, when it was unfinished and edited into its eminence. Hitler, whose mustache looked like he had castrated his paintbrush and pasted it under his Nase in a rage after being kicked out of art school, saw The Will to Power as a perfect complement to his Mein Kampf shenanigans. The question was how to rescue Nietzsche's mustache.

Nietzsche had always seen his work as 'dynamite,' and its use by the insane power monsters of WW2 showed that its mojo could be wickedly co-opted.

Felsch describes how the debate at Royaumont, and elsewhere later, was contentious and ego-driven and sometimes stodgy and myopic. The handover did not come easy. The Germans, for instance, put forward Karl Löwith, who argued for relocating Nietzsche to the past -- the one with the Idols -- arguing for "exiting the disastrous upheaval of modernism and returning to a classical equanimity that viewed humankind as part of the forever-immutable cosmos." French eyes rolled, here we go again, especially Gilles Deleuze, who at that time was attache' de recherches at the Centre national de la recherche scientifique and organizer of the colloquium, who rejected the cosmos thing and pushed "a Dionysian principle of upheaval that guaranteed the world never remained identical with itself." Then Michel Foucault spoke and argued against over-interpretation, noting, writes Felsch,

By replacing the idea of the original text with an abyss of interpretations nested inside one another, Nietzsche, in particular, transformed for his successors the business of interpretation into an infinite task no longer backed by an originary truth.

N'est ce pas? his eyes asked. Oo da fug is diz gee? some thought-leader from Montreal inquired.

However, Colli and Mazzino had their own take, far more accommodating to Nietzsche;s genius and plentitude. They, too, were tired of overinterpretation and the need for thought-slingers to make a name for themselves in the wild west of postwar hermeneutics. As Felsch has it, "Perhaps because he himself acted out the antagonistic tendencies of his age, Nietzsche played the role of a canvas onto which the entire spectrum of twentieth-century ideas could be projected." He adds the observations of Jurgen Habermas, who Felsch avers,

Nietzsche's French interpreters, from Deleuze to Derrida, perceived the true explosive power of his thought to be located precisely in its aphoristic fragmentation, in its lack of a central viewpoint, in its transgression of the order of philosophical discourse.

Colli and Mazzino, former student and teacher, one from a proletariat background, the other with the comfort trappings of the bourgeoisie, made their way to Royaumont yo take on the "big wigs," and to rediscover the authentic and "true" Nietzsche.

How Nietzsche Came in From the Cold, Tale of a Redemption tells the tale of two complementary Italians in love with their brand of communism. Gramsci figures largely in their talks and correspondence and diary entries. The chapters fly by, each adding new flavor to the eventual sauce of their co-insouciance. Chapter sections light up like highway signs: "Beauty and Horror," "Over the Abyss," "Nietzsche is a Disease," "Alone Against the Nietzsche Mafia," and "Nietzsche's Dirty Secret." Excellent reading.

Nietzsche Studies are enjoying a healthy resurgence in our troubled times. Although, for how long is a true question, now that we have crossed the abyss into super AI and nano-totalitarianism. Independent scholar Glenn Wallis has a volume out, Nietzsche Now!, (see my separate review) that is a freshened up look at Nietzsche, especially useful for the study of collapsing democracies. Brian Leiter has put out a more academic read with Nietzsche on Morality. And Nietzsche's Immoralism: Politics as First Philosophy and Politics after Morality: Toward a Nietzschean Left by Donovan Miyasaki.
Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): France; Germany, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Book Reviews"

The Poet as Lived Experience Expert (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/24/2024
To Nietzsche or not to Nietzsche (book review) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/05/2024
Book Review: Tracy Kidder's Rough Sleepers (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/24/2024
View All 97 Articles in "Book Reviews"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

"The Glitter is in Everything": A Conversation with Philip Goff

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend