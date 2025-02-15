 
Login/Register Login | Register
551 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Projecting Soft Power

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

Writers Yonette Joseph Malika Khurana and Adam Pasick said in their story "Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Has Created Chaos" that President Donald Trump's executive order freezing most U.S. foreign aid for 90 days has tumultuously disrupted programs that fight starvation and deadly diseases, run clinical trials, and seek to provide shelter for millions of displaced people across the globe.

The US Agency for International Development is the main government organization that provides humanitarian aid, such as food, medical assistance, and disaster relief. The freeze has hit it the hardest. Mr. Trump has accused the agency of rampant corruption and fraud without providing evidence. Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been tasked with cutting federal budgets and programs, boasted online of "feeding USAAID into the wood chipper."

The Trump Administration ordered thousands of the agency's workers to return to the US from overseas, put them on indefinite administrative leave, and shifted oversight of the agency to the State Department. The administration also announced plans to gut the agency's staff, reducing USAID's workforce of more than 10,000 to perhaps a few hundred. Last week, a judge temporarily blocked elements of the Trump administration's plan to shut down the agency, though the aid freeze remains in effect.

Khurana and Pasick addressed the impact of the President's decision: "Critics say Mr. Trump's executive order will cause a humanitarian catastrophe and undermine America's influence, reliability, and global standing. The United States spent nearly $72 billion on foreign assistance in 2023, including spending by USAAID, the State Department, and programs managed by agencies like the Peace Corps."

The United States-- the world's largest economy-- gives much less foreign aid as a percentage of its economic output than other developed countries. USAAID spent about $38 billion on health services, disaster relief, anti-poverty efforts, and other programs in fiscal year 2023-- about 0.7 percent of the federal budget. Khurana and Pascik outlined the contours of the policy: "Mr. Trump's freeze on US foreign aid does not apply to weapons support for countries like Israel and Egypt. Emergency food assistance is supposed to be exempt, but many such programs have suffered because of government payment system disruptions. In 2023, the last year for which full data is available, Ukraine, which has been waging a war against Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, received $16.6 billion, the most US assistance of any country or region. The bulk of that went to economic development, followed by humanitarian aid and security."

Foreign aid can be a form of soft power - non-military power - that serves a country's strategic interests, strengthens allies, and helps prevent conflicts. Our country should grasp this concept after long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. USAID money has gone to humanitarian aid, development assistance, direct budget support in Ukraine, peacebuilding in Somalia, disease surveillance in Cambodia, vaccination programs in Nigeria, HIV prevention in Uganda, and maternal health assistance in Zambia. The agency has also helped contain major Ebola outbreaks and funded conservation and environmental programs.

Why is soft power necessary? It's a cheap form of power projection that helps our country in the current Cold War with the China/Russia orbit. China is already spending money on poor countries (Belt and Road Initiative), and it expects those countries to bandwagon with it in foreign relations. In terms of economics, soft power also makes a lot of sense. What's the foreign aid budget compared to the military budget? Then there's the humanitarian argument - foreign aid does a lot of good in making the world better for people in other countries, strengthening our reputation as a humanitarian power.

Is the government's administration of foreign aid perfect? No, I'm sure there's corruption, as there is throughout the government, but that doesn't mean we must do away with foreign aid, considering its importance. Let's make foreign aid better by weeding out any corruption. What side does our country move on this issue? I hope we have an honest conversation about foreign aid. What's the alternative? A Trump-style foreign policy that's a mixture of transactional exchanges, isolationism, demagoguery, and criticisms of the democratic world while our country makes concessions to the authoritarian world.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): Argument; Policy; Soft Power; Story, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend