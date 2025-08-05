 
Prevention revolution and policy harmonisation are critical to end AIDS

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

End AIDS now.
Despite having science-based tools for HIV combination prevention, there were 1.3 million people who

got newly diagnosed with HIV in 2023 - and also in 2024 - hardly any decline between the two years. Despite having science-backed lifesaving antiretroviral therapy to help every person living with HIV healthy and well (and virally suppressed - which also ensures there is zero risk of HIV transmission because treatment works as prevention), 630,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2023 - and also in 2024 - hardly any decline between the two years. We clearly need a prevention revolution to drastically bring down new HIV infections as well as a lot more needs to be done to reduce AIDS-related deaths. 'Business as usual' is clearly not an option.

In sub-Saharan Africa, one in four (~25%) of new HIV infections occur among key populations, but in Asia Pacific region, four in five (79%) of new HIV infections occur among key populations (such as men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people, persons who inject drugs, among others).

In 2024 alone, there were an estimated 800,000 new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa, and women and girls accounted for 63% of them. Adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 are more than twice as likely to acquire HIV as their male peers. These numbers remind us that HIV remains a public health crisis. But HIV is not just a medical or health issue-- it is deeply intertwined with social, economic, and legal factors. To truly end HIV as a public health threat, we must look beyond the virus itself and address the broader context in which it thrives," said Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane, Legal Representative and Head of Strategic Litigation and Research, OurEquity, South Africa; member of Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

"Sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice (SRHRJ) is about more than access to contraception or maternal care. It is about the right of every individual to make informed decisions about their bodies, free from violence, coercion, or discrimination. When people - especially women and girls - are denied these rights, they become more vulnerable to HIV and other health risks. For example, only 40% of young women in sub-Saharan Africa have comprehensive knowledge about HIV prevention. In some countries, less than 50% of women have access to modern contraception. Gender-based violence remains alarmingly prevalent: in South Africa, a woman is killed every three hours, and one in three women has experienced intimate partner violence," said Letlhognolo.

Letlhogonolo was speaking in SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session co-hosted by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP 2025), Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend