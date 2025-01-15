Pres. Joe, Save Women's Lives Before You Leave

Publication of the already-ratified Equal Rights Amendment will save women's lives, especially in the face of the upcoming administration. President Biden can do it. If not, he condemns many American women to death.

Here's my letter to President Biden. you can write one too, here.

Dear President Biden,

I urge you to tell the Archivist to publish the Equal Rights Amendment now to ensure the equity and equality of women and LGBTQIA+ people in this nation.

You could do this in honor of Jimmy Carter who said, "I do not believe my daughter should have fewer rights than my sons."

The ERA will save women's ensuring them to equal health care under the law. Ms Magazine is publishing a RUNNING LIST OF WOMEN'S DEATHS THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTABLE IF WOMEN HAD EQUAL MEDICAL RIGHTS UNDER THE LAW! click here

HOW MANY MORE AMERICAN WOMEN NEED TO DIE BEFORE THEIR EQUAL RIGHTS ARE SECURED?

HOW MANY MORE MOTHERS, WIVES, SISTERS, WILL YOU CONDEMN TO DEATH?

Or will you publish the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

The state of Virginia ratified the ERA in January of 2020 and, by the 28th Amendment's own language, should have been immediately published two years later.

At a time when lawmakers and courts are rolling back the rights of women and LGBTQIA+ persons, we urge you to take the simple action of telling the Archivist to publish the Twenty-eighth Amendment without delay.

We are counting on you to ensure equality for every American as a part of your presidential legacy.