Prelude (poem)

Supposedly when Trump won

Netanyahu celebrated on top of a van in Jersey

pinkies in his mouth whistling

his good zionist buds jostlin' next to him

jaw harpin' and jivejumpin' and carryin' on

like the apes at the be-bop watering hole

the smoke from across the river rising

American democracy in freefall -- Eee-ha!

Abraham's God still calling the shots

still busting balls like Minnesota Fats

Jackie Gleason, June Taylor dance legs high

you high, you higher

than Benjamin's kite in a weather storm

groovin' at the end of time

like Nicholson's Joker boombox,

kicking over idols on the way out

to darkness, away from the lights

singing arias from Rigoletto

wondering why the clitoris

was the only human organ formed

strictly for ballroom pleasure

how come women have all the fun? you ax

Brrr, you go, brrrrrrrr! cold

as you reach bonestar heaven, all lights out

as if God blew out with a hurricane whisper

all the fuckin candles on your endless bukake

Carl Sagan voice of God we are star stuff fade