Prelude (poem)

Supposedly when Trump won
Netanyahu celebrated on top of a van in Jersey
pinkies in his mouth whistling
his good zionist buds jostlin' next to him
jaw harpin' and jivejumpin' and carryin' on
like the apes at the be-bop watering hole
the smoke from across the river rising
American democracy in freefall -- Eee-ha!
Abraham's God still calling the shots
still busting balls like Minnesota Fats
Jackie Gleason, June Taylor dance legs high
you high, you higher
than Benjamin's kite in a weather storm
groovin' at the end of time
like Nicholson's Joker boombox,
kicking over idols on the way out
to darkness, away from the lights
singing arias from Rigoletto
wondering why the clitoris
was the only human organ formed
strictly for ballroom pleasure
how come women have all the fun? you ax
Brrr, you go, brrrrrrrr! cold
as you reach bonestar heaven, all lights out
as if God blew out with a hurricane whisper
all the fuckin candles on your endless bukake
Carl Sagan voice of God we are star stuff fade