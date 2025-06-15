Pomp and Circumcision (poem)



'I don't care. Do you?'

I was musing about DJ's Big Gighim marching like Mao, a one man armywhile the leeches and retards and balmyclapped their toon hands, swooned, and did a jig,me thinking, wow now that's show biz, man,Look, Melania! no I don't care coat!She cares again! Then someone shouts full throatThanks for mowing Gaza, now bomb Iran!Soldiers, helmets, I mused, and then thought Jewsgave us circumcision -- the ironyof those German helmets, their tyrannyand all the millennia of abuse!Plumbing now, we can spare the uncut rods:Time to start fresh and new without old gods.