Pomp and Circumcision (poem)

I was musing about DJ's Big Gig
him marching like Mao, a one man army
while the leeches and retards and balmy
clapped their toon hands, swooned, and did a jig,
me thinking, wow now that's show biz, man,
Look, Melania! no I don't care coat!
She cares again! Then someone shouts full throat
Thanks for mowing Gaza, now bomb Iran!
Soldiers, helmets, I mused, and then thought Jews
gave us circumcision -- the irony
of those German helmets, their tyranny
and all the millennia of abuse!
Plumbing now, we can spare the uncut rods:
Time to start fresh and new without old gods.