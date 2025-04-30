Poem for International Jazz Day 2025



Jazz Jesus

Only one day to celebrate

be-bop

(cymbals please) ?

Juneteenth not much better

tax that reed with song Mr. Sax

It's art.

Watched/heard Keith in Istanbul

move away from the keyboard

(f*cker leaving already?)

Mose driving down the rain of blues

in a DC bar, cryin' No Mercy

(he got that right)

Sun Ra and that sweeping percussion

probably a prophet with a horn

(way things are going)

Billy Cobham gave me speeding whiplash

you hear him with Vishnu, on

(Vital Transformation)?

I once heard the 1812 as a sped up jazz

bring out the flappers again

(all in my mind, of course)

I once saw jazz in the Mississippi, Memphis

one aching morning without sun

(wanna divorce, said I do)

I felt jizzy jazz and the giddy gas of love

in some derelict, some old man

(mirroring me now)

There's jazz in all the loneliness I feel

on any given night this way

(Dylan's futile horns playing)

There's some kind of mystical jazz in Botswana

where they're saying we all come from

(goddamn the pusher man)

I reckon there's jazz in everything we do and don't

someone's gotta be-bop away

(keep the glass filled for pay)

Until we reach that day we can call it in

be deep sick with super blues

(jazz is every day)