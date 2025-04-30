Poem for International Jazz Day 2025

Only one day to celebrate
be-bop
(cymbals please) ?
Juneteenth not much better
tax that reed with song Mr. Sax
It's art.
Watched/heard Keith in Istanbul
move away from the keyboard
(f*cker leaving already?)
Mose driving down the rain of blues
in a DC bar, cryin' No Mercy
(he got that right)
Sun Ra and that sweeping percussion
probably a prophet with a horn
(way things are going)
Billy Cobham gave me speeding whiplash
you hear him with Vishnu, on
(Vital Transformation)?
I once heard the 1812 as a sped up jazz
bring out the flappers again
(all in my mind, of course)
I once saw jazz in the Mississippi, Memphis
one aching morning without sun
(wanna divorce, said I do)
I felt jizzy jazz and the giddy gas of love
in some derelict, some old man
(mirroring me now)
There's jazz in all the loneliness I feel
on any given night this way
(Dylan's futile horns playing)
There's some kind of mystical jazz in Botswana
where they're saying we all come from
(goddamn the pusher man)
I reckon there's jazz in everything we do and don't
someone's gotta be-bop away
(keep the glass filled for pay)
Until we reach that day we can call it in
be deep sick with super blues(jazz is every day)