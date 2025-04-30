 
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/30/25

Poem for International Jazz Day 2025

John Hawkins
Jazz Jesus
Jazz Jesus
(Image by Cecil 'AI')   Details   DMCA

Only one day to celebrate

be-bop

(cymbals please) ?

Juneteenth not much better

tax that reed with song Mr. Sax

It's art.

Watched/heard Keith in Istanbul

move away from the keyboard

(f*cker leaving already?)

Mose driving down the rain of blues

in a DC bar, cryin' No Mercy

(he got that right)

Sun Ra and that sweeping percussion

probably a prophet with a horn

(way things are going)

Billy Cobham gave me speeding whiplash

you hear him with Vishnu, on

(Vital Transformation)?

I once heard the 1812 as a sped up jazz

bring out the flappers again

(all in my mind, of course)

I once saw jazz in the Mississippi, Memphis

one aching morning without sun

(wanna divorce, said I do)

I felt jizzy jazz and the giddy gas of love

in some derelict, some old man

(mirroring me now)

There's jazz in all the loneliness I feel

on any given night this way

(Dylan's futile horns playing)

There's some kind of mystical jazz in Botswana

where they're saying we all come from

(goddamn the pusher man)

I reckon there's jazz in everything we do and don't

someone's gotta be-bop away

(keep the glass filled for pay)

Until we reach that day we can call it in

be deep sick with super blues

(jazz is every day)
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
