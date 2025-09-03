Our situation on day 697

My friends in Gaza city are messaging me with desperate messages as they prepare to be forced out (or killed) yet again. The scenes are apocalyptic as Israeli forces are leveling whole neighborhoods and leaving no witnesses to the slaughter. Famine is officially declared in the Gaza Strip [1]. While most governments with notable exception of imperial powers want the killing to end [2], the horrific genocide continues and no one is spared [3]. Lest we forget, this did not start October 2023 (only accelerated using the pretext of the Gaza Ghetto uprising as justification for destroying 2.3 million lives). This week we commemorate the massacre of Sabra and Shatila 1982 among hundreds of massacres [4]. What of the US/Israeli plans of reducing the population of Gaza via extermination and eliminating resistance to build the "Gaza riviera"? This is real and historically has happened. A good example is the U.S. governments backing of the 196566 genocide (0.5-1 million murdered) which enabled Suhartos dictatorship which created the investment-friendly climate that corporations exploited. Balis resorts for example, marketed as paradises, were built on the social and political ruins of that violencewhere mass killings had destroyed opposition and allowed the state to commodify land and culture for tourism. As for the West Bank, the fate of the Gaza strip awaits us [5].

The Zionist history is one of massacres, ethnic cleansing, and false flags and blame shifted to their victims including labeling resistance as terrorism [6]. Most of the US public support Palestine and reject US government partnership with Israeli genocide of our people [7]. The power of the Zionist lobby is weakening everywhere. Yet the gangsters running the US government violate US law by supporting Israel against the Leahy amendment and signed global conventions. And the genocide continues and even intensifes. The US is also blocking Palestinians from entering including treatment seekers and the entire UN delegation (illegal according to UN charter) all in service of the rogue zionist project. This will further isolate the US and we saw rising powers. But the struggle continues and we are heartened first and foremost by the resilience and resistance (Sumud) of our people [8] and second by the global awakening. is escalating globally (the global intifada is spreading). The flotilla is sailing with over 50 ships [9]. There are calls for military interventionto stop the genocide [10]. A Gaza tribuna is convening this Thursday and Friday [11]. Zionists are losing ground globally. The only question is how fast the collapse of the US/Israeli empire will happen? It does matter if it is one month or 2 years because lives are lost every single day and the environment also suffers [12]. That is why we must all work harder.

1. Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)

2. Genocide Scholars Resolution;

3. reporting here

and here

and context of this genocide here: ongaza.org

4. See about that massacre

and about the history of the violence and other massacres

5. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

6. BTselem The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories

75-year playbook What a False Flag Operation Really Means

7. Chapter 6 from my book Sharing the Land of Canaan

8. Examples of heroism

WAFA News Agency

9. Flotilla sails

(Greta!)

Barcelona Flotilla news conference Aljazeera

Global Sumud Flotilla departure

10. Way that we could confront this regime by a legal military intervention.

International Protective Force for Palestine

Mobilizing a Military Intervention to Stop the Gaza Genocide: Public Workshop

11. The Gaza Tribunal - Day One (live Sept 4)

Qumsiyeh, MB (2025) Ecocide and Resistance in Palestine (and also at two other sites)