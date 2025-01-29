Ordinary Fascism, USA : The People's Front Necessity

"The Tyrant does not seek the guilty. Everyone is guilty by default in his eyes"

Vladimir Soloviev, Tzar Juri.

Many years ago, when Colin Powell lied his ears off in the UN, I wrote an OEN article demanding to start forming the People's Front. I was much younger then. It never happened at that time and the smoke of evil creeped into every aspect of the social life of our country. Monsters emerged from that smoke and smoke filled the curved mirrors. Now we have them a plenty. They are everywhere. We found an enemy, and it is us. Why us? Because, a**holes as they are, inhumane as they are, they are our creations, the results of our malice, our stupidity, our cowardice and our ignorance. Look again at the Capricho #42 from the Goya's Los Caprichos. They are the donkeys riding us. But we made them. We are the asses too.

Click Here

Make no mistake; here is a real threat. There never was a 'lefty' threat to the American way of life. There never were any 'leftists'- it is all invented by the media. On the contrary, the moronic evil of the rightwing had always been present in our lives and it was organized and used as a weapon more and more until it now claims permanency. The thugs we see on the screens, the ones in official power, those mentioned by the media- they are just a façade. The real manipulators, those who always pulled the strings- they are the cold- hearted bastards and they don't give a damn about whoever. They only want to control and 'f&ck hard'. They are reckless people. Reread your "The Great Gatsby". When Homeland Gestapo drags you out of your bed, they will not present you a warrant; you will confess beforehand.

Organized force has to be confronted by an organized force. Albert Einstein said that. We need a Popular Front more than ever. We need the unification of all antifascist movements, progressive movements, social movements, whatever- under one name. And the Dems must join the coalition. That is paramount. The Dems must abandon their name and become a part of the new entity, they must surrender all their resources to that one and the Dems in Congress must become a part of it. Only that way we have a chance to oppose the total darkness and elect new leaders, who will reject the lie as a policy. We, the people of the US, need help but it can come only from us. We must help ourselves. The alternative is collapse of the democracy and the 'tyranny of the stupid'. Look at their faces, for God's sake! They beg for the modern Los Caprichos.

OEN can become an initiator of such movement. There is a plenty of young and honest people on it. History doesn't teach fatalism. This is their chance. Unless you want to wake up in the Atwood's Gilead, where we all will be 'f&cked hard' permanently.