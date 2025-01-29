 
Login/Register Login | Register
204 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ordinary Fascism, USA : The People's Front Necessity

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Mark Sashine
Message Mark Sashine
Become a Fan
  (57 fans)

"The Tyrant does not seek the guilty. Everyone is guilty by default in his eyes"

Vladimir Soloviev, Tzar Juri.

Many years ago, when Colin Powell lied his ears off in the UN, I wrote an OEN article demanding to start forming the People's Front. I was much younger then. It never happened at that time and the smoke of evil creeped into every aspect of the social life of our country. Monsters emerged from that smoke and smoke filled the curved mirrors. Now we have them a plenty. They are everywhere. We found an enemy, and it is us. Why us? Because, a**holes as they are, inhumane as they are, they are our creations, the results of our malice, our stupidity, our cowardice and our ignorance. Look again at the Capricho #42 from the Goya's Los Caprichos. They are the donkeys riding us. But we made them. We are the asses too.

Click Here

Make no mistake; here is a real threat. There never was a 'lefty' threat to the American way of life. There never were any 'leftists'- it is all invented by the media. On the contrary, the moronic evil of the rightwing had always been present in our lives and it was organized and used as a weapon more and more until it now claims permanency. The thugs we see on the screens, the ones in official power, those mentioned by the media- they are just a façade. The real manipulators, those who always pulled the strings- they are the cold- hearted bastards and they don't give a damn about whoever. They only want to control and 'f&ck hard'. They are reckless people. Reread your "The Great Gatsby". When Homeland Gestapo drags you out of your bed, they will not present you a warrant; you will confess beforehand.

Organized force has to be confronted by an organized force. Albert Einstein said that. We need a Popular Front more than ever. We need the unification of all antifascist movements, progressive movements, social movements, whatever- under one name. And the Dems must join the coalition. That is paramount. The Dems must abandon their name and become a part of the new entity, they must surrender all their resources to that one and the Dems in Congress must become a part of it. Only that way we have a chance to oppose the total darkness and elect new leaders, who will reject the lie as a policy. We, the people of the US, need help but it can come only from us. We must help ourselves. The alternative is collapse of the democracy and the 'tyranny of the stupid'. Look at their faces, for God's sake! They beg for the modern Los Caprichos.

OEN can become an initiator of such movement. There is a plenty of young and honest people on it. History doesn't teach fatalism. This is their chance. Unless you want to wake up in the Atwood's Gilead, where we all will be 'f&cked hard' permanently.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Sashine Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The writer is 67 years old, semi- retired engineer, PhD, PE. I write fiction on a regular basis and I am also 10 years on OEN.

Related Topic(s): Fascism; People; People, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Human Coprophagia

Y2012- The Year Of A Coward

I DO NOT UNDERSTAND

The School. Reading 'To Kill a Mockingbird' in Russia

They Think Of Us As Slaves ( small note with big conclusion)

Glory and Malice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 57 fans, 273 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8744 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

- Every honest man must always teach others that goodness which for whatever reason he was not able to achieve himself. Then by God's will maybe among all those listening there could be one who would go further and achieve that goodness" Niccolo Machiavelli

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 10:21:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend