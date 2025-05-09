"F*ck you with the freest of speech this Divided States of Embarrassment will allow me to have!"



- Eminem



Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy

(Image by Carl J. Petersen)



The CECOT (Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo) mega-prison in El Salvador is the type of place America used to condemn. As the leader of the free world, we were supposed to be against a prison whose occupants are purposely dehumanized, confined to 100-person cells for 23Ãƒ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? hours a day, with lights always on. We were supposed to be against making people disappear into this type of hellhole, losing contact with their families for the rest of their lives.

There was a time when El Salvador's lack of due process, imprisoning prisoners in CECOT without any access to lawyers, and trapping innocent people within this hellhole's walls, would have been an affront to our values. Those values shifted dramatically with the election of Donald Trump. In his quest to make America great again, he has destroyed what made our country exceptional.

Instead of leading the world in condemning CECOT, Trump has grown envious. Operating under a state of emergency, El Salvador's President can operate without the inconveniences of judicial oversight, due process, or conforming to fundamental human rights. As an aspiring dictator, this is Trump's wet dream.

As much as the courts have bent to Trump's wishes, opening a domestic version of CECOT would be a bridge too far. On American soil, courts would not tolerate a facility where prisoners "suffer egregious human rights abuses," including inadequate food and water, overcrowding that forces inmates to sleep standing up, and "intentional life-threatening harm at the hands of state actors." Instead, Trump has done the next best thing and contracted with El Salvador to accept some of those caught in his crackdown on immigrants.

The Trump administration claims the 238 deportees sent to CECOT in violation of a judge's order were violent gang members who had committed heinous crimes against Americans. However, since the accused were spirited away in the middle of the night without any semblance of due process, evidence was never presented against them. Americans are expected to accept Donald Trump's word.

Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in innocent men being shipped to the notorious prison. After reviewing the flight manifests, 60 Minutes found that 75% of the deportees had no criminal record. Twenty-two percent of the men now languishing in the El Salvadorian prison had only had previous contact with law enforcement for nonviolent offenses like theft, shoplifting, or trespassing.

Unburdened with the need to prove the guilt of the accused, Trump's goons relied on the flimsiest of accusations to justify sending their victims to the gulag in El Salvador. Tattoos were often cited as proof of gang affiliation, even in cases where the artwork depicted support of those with Autism, a European soccer team, or the names of the accused's mother and father.



(Image by US DoJ immigration court)



A social media post where the accused was shown "making a hand gesture with his middle fingers down" was said to prove the need for expulsion. According to his lawyer, this is the same "Devil Horns" gesture popularized in Heavy Metal by Ronnie James Dio. Sign language also uses it to say "I Love You."



Dio 'throwing horns' (By rjforster from Worcester, UK - Heaven And Hell img_7339.jpg, CC BY 2.0, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5804775)

(Image by rjforster)



Among the apparently innocent people caught up in Trump's deportation scheme is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a father raising three children with disabilities. Garcia had a protective order from a judge prohibiting his removal to El Salvador. Citing an "administrative error," the Trump administration deported him anyway. He is now being held in the same prison that houses the same gang members he fled El Salvador to avoid.

Trump's Gestapo arrested Garcia in front of his five-year-old son, who is non-verbal due to autism. According to his wife, the agents told her that if she did not pick up her son in ten minutes, they would turn him over to child protective services. It is heartbreaking to think that any child would be deprived of seeing their father under these horrible, inhumane circumstances, a sadness compounded by the fact that this child lacks the ability to talk about his feelings.



(Image by Unknown Owner)



Common decency would dictate that Trump would do everything possible to rectify this mistake. Instead, his administration doubles down, insisting that Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang even though he does not have a criminal record in the United States or El Salvador. His family was, therefore, forced to go to court to win multiple rulings ordering that he be returned. Even with a unanimous decision backing his return by the Supreme Court, Trump refuses to comply.

Thank you for receiving another group of alleged Latin American criminals "and giving them such a wonderful place to live!"



- Trump to the El Salvadoran President

Garcia's case does not seem to be isolated:

