Millions Participate in No Kings Rallies!

No Kings rallies were held internationally on Sat Oct. 18.

Reuters stated that more than2,600 rallies were planned across the U.S., and millions of people were expected to turn out by day-end.

According to wiki, approximately 200 organizations partnered for the October 18 protests, including 50501 and Indivisible groups, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, the Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, Public Citizen, United We Dream, and Working Families Power.

Euronews stated that protests in Europe in solidarity with the U.S. movement took place in several major cities, including Berlin, Paris, Lisbon, Madrid, Rome, and more. Several social media posts noted that at least18 countries were joining the No Kings demonstrations

Bernie Sanders spoke to the crowd in Washington DC:

According to Jane Harper writing for the Virginian-Pilot, "Thousands who came out to protest President Donald Trump and his administration at a No Kings rally held in Virginia Beachs Town Center were dispersed by law enforcement earlier than the protest was scheduled to conclude. Virginia Beach Police Department officers asked protesters to leave about an hour and half early because the crowds size." On Friday, Virginia's governor, Republican Glen Youngkin authorized members of the National Guard to be placed in state active duty status ahead of the many rallies planned in the commonwealth.

