SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



Multi-disease elimination approach in action when services go closer to the communities

Bringing health and wellbeing services closer to the communities helps breaking barriers they face in accessing them. With this driving intent, few important promising initiatives are spearheaded by Indian government this fortnight.

Right and timely diagnosis remains a critical entry-gate towards treatment care pathway. Of course, disease prevention must take primacy, whether it is infectious diseases or non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Health services for women and girls

First such noteworthy initiative is Swasth Nari Surakshit Parivar Abhiyan (translates in English to Healthy Women Protected Family campaign) is being held across India from 17th September to 2nd October (Mahatma Gandhi's birthday) in all government health facilities, marking the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Over a million health camps are being held as part of this campaign leveraging upon government health centres at different levels to ensure women-centric disease prevention, health promotion, and diagnostics to treatment, care and support health services reach the community level.

Breast cancer screening

