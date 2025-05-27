Day 598, the moral issue of our time and more

Day 598 of the genocide! More than 100-150 killed by US funded Israel every day (70% women and children). "Israeli"/apartheid army says they received in those days over 90,000 tons of munitions (mostly from the US).

We are not numbers. Find news like those below:

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French