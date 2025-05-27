Day 598, the moral issue of our time and more
Day 598 of the genocide! More than 100-150 killed by US funded Israel every day (70% women and children). "Israeli"/apartheid army says they received in those days over 90,000 tons of munitions (mostly from the US).
We are not numbers. Find news like those below:
- Israeli airstrike kills nine of Gaza doctor's 10 children: Dr Alaa al-Najjar was on duty at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis when she received her children's bodies
- Save the Children's report about the missing children of Gaza
- 11 year old journalist murdered
- In 'Severed,' a Palestinian child pieces together the shattered fragments of his life: At 18, Mohamad Saleh has survived five wars on Gaza, lost his leg to an Israeli sniper, and endured several additional surgeries. My new film tells his story
- As Gaza's c hildren are bombed and starved, we watch - powerless. What is it doing to us as a society?
- Message from Rabbi Mivasair: "all charities in #Gaza were told that if we did not allow armed American mercenaries to take over all aid, and to photograph, fingerprint and take retinal scans of every single person receiving aid from us, that we can no longer receive or distribute any more aid." Most international humanitarian organizations refused to comply with the new mechanism which is intended to aid ethnic cleansing. [the news today is that the genocidal Israeli/US "mechanism for aid" failed on the first day as their mercenaries ran away]
- A new poll of Israeli Jews conducted by Penn State U reveals overwhelming (82%) support for ethnic cleansing of Gazans, & solid-majority (56%) support for ethnic cleansing of Israeli Arabs. Nearly half (47%) support killing all Gazans in cities captured by Israeli army
- Gaza has been failed by silence and impunity
- Gaza, the moral issue of our time
- [shocked by the power of the Zionist lobby?] Trump's sanctions on ICC's chief prosecutor have halted tribunal's work, officials and lawyers say. And this investigative report by 972 Magazine received accolades and even an award (investigation of the year award)
- Two of the co-founders of Doctors Against Genocide have been arrested in Washington
- Peru Opens Criminal Investigation into Israeli War Crimes Following Complaint and more the Hind Rajab Foundation
Stay Humane and keep hope alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French