Monster's Lament

for Freedom who died last night in her sleep

.



God forgive him, the monster says,

looking into the abyss, his mirror

God forgive he who

resists the talons of the eagle

who torments

the waterboarder with glubblub sounds

of disorder

You've earned it, the ugliest monster says,

a real torquemamafukka

who sees the world flat

in every way, pancaking

freefalling

down

the hatch

his mirror

gone

"