Mobile education, red candle, Epstein, US citizens, event December 16 and more

[Sorry for the length of this message with many links. But I plead with you to read titles and open links ONLY if you deem it useful to you. There is just so much going on all around us and most 'mainstream' media do not tell us the truth!]

Over the past few years, the Mobile Education Exhibition at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability has brought environmental knowledge and awareness directly to children, youth, and marginalized communities across the West Bank. Between February and December 2025, the exhibition conducted 80 field visits to 40 local communities across six governorates: Hebron, Tubas, Jericho, Salfit, Qalqilya, and Nablus. More than 9,800 children and over 1,170 parents and community members participated. These visits provided a hands-on learning experience, raising environmental awareness in marginalized communities and connecting children and families with their natural surroundings in a meaningful and practical way. See pictures, donate here.

Event 16 December: Land and Resistance: Cooperativism From Palestine to Turtle Island. Organized by Institute for Social Ecology.

2025 marks deadliest and most destructive year for Palestinians, Israeli rights groups say. 12 rights groups involved and I collected their websites which are worth looking at individually for all their other reports.

Also notable NGO B'tselem which issue the report 'Our Genocide'

Embracing Jesus Radical Call to Peacemaking: Light a (red) candle campaign.

The new Kairos Palestine document.

On the international day with disabilities we note that 6000 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have missing limbs thanks to the genocidal Israeli actions. One fourth of those (ie. >1500) are children. This is the highest induced disability rate anywhere in the world.

Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, and Slovenia withdraw from Eurovision contest after genocidal "Israel" was shamefully allowed to participate.

98% of Gazas Tree Cropland Destroyed by Israel: Maps based on remote sensing analysis could inform remediation efforts by identifying whether agricultural lands were damaged by bombs, debris, or forced displacement of its caretakers.

The racism of the current us administration is beyond the pale. Here is the Trumpistan regime's statements about Somalis and Ilhan Omar. Not long ago, the same statements were made about Italian immigrants by the anglo-saxon colonizers. What do you think the reaction of native Americans to this?

The "Tomorrow's Palestine: One Democratic State for All Its Citizens" conference was held on November 7-8, 2025, in Madrid as a call for unity and action against the settler colonial project. You can watch the entire conference and also a separate video for each speaker on our YouTube channel.

What is left of International law after UNSC Resolution 2803 on Gaza?

To US citizens: Please ensure your representative signs 1) Congressional restoration of UNRWA funding. 2) Congressional resolution HR876 recognizing genocide.

[This is why western politicians and university presidents support genocide] The Mossad agent Jeffrey Epstein files are beginning to be released. The Zionist controlled media will try to bury his connections to Israel and the mossad and his/mossad's use of videos to blackmail politicians around the world (from presidents, to sultans, to business leaders). And how many like Epstein and Maxwell are there?

Why is Trump freeing drug traffickers and meddling in Honduras' election?

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French