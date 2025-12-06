 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/6/25  

Mobile education, red candle, Epstein, US citizens, event December 16 and more

By MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

[Sorry for the length of this message with many links. But I plead with you to read titles and open links ONLY if you deem it useful to you. There is just so much going on all around us and most 'mainstream' media do not tell us the truth!]

Over the past few years, the Mobile Education Exhibition at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability has brought environmental knowledge and awareness directly to children, youth, and marginalized communities across the West Bank. Between February and December 2025, the exhibition conducted 80 field visits to 40 local communities across six governorates: Hebron, Tubas, Jericho, Salfit, Qalqilya, and Nablus. More than 9,800 children and over 1,170 parents and community members participated. These visits provided a hands-on learning experience, raising environmental awareness in marginalized communities and connecting children and families with their natural surroundings in a meaningful and practical way. See pictures, donate here.

Event 16 December: Land and Resistance: Cooperativism From Palestine to Turtle Island. Organized by Institute for Social Ecology.

2025 marks deadliest and most destructive year for Palestinians, Israeli rights groups say. 12 rights groups involved and I collected their websites which are worth looking at individually for all their other reports.

Also notable NGO B'tselem which issue the report 'Our Genocide'

Embracing Jesus Radical Call to Peacemaking: Light a (red) candle campaign.

The new Kairos Palestine document.

On the international day with disabilities we note that 6000 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have missing limbs thanks to the genocidal Israeli actions. One fourth of those (ie. >1500) are children. This is the highest induced disability rate anywhere in the world.

Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, and Slovenia withdraw from Eurovision contest after genocidal "Israel" was shamefully allowed to participate.

98% of Gazas Tree Cropland Destroyed by Israel: Maps based on remote sensing analysis could inform remediation efforts by identifying whether agricultural lands were damaged by bombs, debris, or forced displacement of its caretakers.

The racism of the current us administration is beyond the pale. Here is the Trumpistan regime's statements about Somalis and Ilhan Omar. Not long ago, the same statements were made about Italian immigrants by the anglo-saxon colonizers. What do you think the reaction of native Americans to this?

The "Tomorrow's Palestine: One Democratic State for All Its Citizens" conference was held on November 7-8, 2025, in Madrid as a call for unity and action against the settler colonial project. You can watch the entire conference and also a separate video for each speaker on our YouTube channel.

What is left of International law after UNSC Resolution 2803 on Gaza?

To US citizens: Please ensure your representative signs 1) Congressional restoration of UNRWA funding. 2) Congressional resolution HR876 recognizing genocide.

[This is why western politicians and university presidents support genocide] The Mossad agent Jeffrey Epstein files are beginning to be released. The Zionist controlled media will try to bury his connections to Israel and the mossad and his/mossad's use of videos to blackmail politicians around the world (from presidents, to sultans, to business leaders). And how many like Epstein and Maxwell are there?

Why is Trump freeing drug traffickers and meddling in Honduras' election?

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend