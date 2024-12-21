Messages for this Christmas season including from HR organizations & ACTIONS

[please read, forward and act]

Our team at Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (palestinenature.org) at Bethlehem University (bethlehem.edu) sends heartfelt greetings to you on Christmas and the upcoming holidays wishing you and yours peace. This comes to you from the land that gave humanity a gift of a religion of peace but a land that lives under a relentless genocide and ecocide. PLEASE act to stop this. People are starving and being murdered daily at an unprecedented rate. Share this message in your churches and communities: Christ is still in the Rubble: A Sermon by the Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac. I recorded this short message to you and to churches. We also recommend this very short video of children singing (beautifully) with Christmas melodies that touched our hearts.

Defense of Children International on children. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty: Israel committing acts of genocide and you can check this Israeli human rights organization website which has almost daily updates of severe violations of human rights and crimes against humanity.

Yesterday, we had a group of 20 children enjoying making nature themed christmas art at our institute (made possible by a generous donation from a benefactor mentioned in post). See this facebook page to be inspired by our oasis of hope in Bethlehem.

Bisan reports From Gaza usually documenting the horrors. This message of hers highlights hope: This Is How We Grow Food In A Genocide.

ACTIONS?

Deadline tomorrow: Job Vacancy for Deputy Director for Administration, Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS), Bethlehem University [please encourage all qualified Palestinians with Green or Blue IDs to apply by deadline]. Details here.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

May 2025 be a year of peace

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French