 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/2/25  

Lacking Empathy

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Were I to be reduced to the chains of slavery, next to that enslavement, I should regard being the slave of a religious master the greatest calamity that could befall me. For all slaveholders with whom I have ever met, religious slaveholders are the worst. I have ever found them the meanest and basest, the most cruel and cowardly, of all others.

Frederick Douglass, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass

Religion and science
Religion and science
(Image by fusky from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When my mother and I reached the hardware store on 61st street, I asked if she could buy me a blue light bulb. She didn't answer. I was learning more and more about her since we hadn't lived together until a few months before when she remarried my father in the church's chapel. I was present as the only witness, even though my mother's parents and at least one brother was a block away and her only sister two blocks away. Of course when you are young, you see a problem, but it's usually not the same problem the adults are experiencing.


I remained silent as we both entered the store. She went in search of a bathroom mat. I decided to find the aisle with light bulbs. I was optimistic. I had to be, as most children are at eleven.


This is the 1964. Malcolm was shot dead already. President Kennedy was assassinated the year before. Here we were walking on creaky wooden floors, in a store on the Southside of Chicago still owned by a white man, looking for a blue bulb to summon a very special lady.


My mother decided on a green mat. Green was her favorite color. I saw the mat come down my aisle near where I stood in front of the bulb section, and then I tried to look at her eyes. My mother was looking around, everywhere but at me. She had no intention of looking at bulbs, let alone buy one. But I held the bulb out to her, hoping she would find it pretty, at least. I said it would be nice as a night light in the bedroom I shared with my sister. My mother looked at the bulb without taking it out of my hand. I watched her walk away.


I was beginning to understand that if she didn't say ask that I return whatever item I picked up to the shelf, it was okay to follow her to the counter. So following her to the counter, I placed the bulb beside the mat and hand towels.


We continued in silence, walking the five or six blocks, side by side.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): Catholic Church; Christianity; Culture Of Cruelty; Empathy; Fascism; Fearmonger; Gaza; Hate-Racism-Bigotry; Love; Religion; (more...) Religious Authoritarianism; Right Wing Evangelicals; Trump Evangelicals; War Victims Children, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 202 articles, 251 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It's time to re-evaluate the usefulness of religion in the US.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025 at 10:26:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend