Labor Day 2024

Labor Day is upon us once again, marking the unofficial end of summer and perhaps stirring a renewed sense of energy and purpose. It is a day set aside to honor the backbone of our society-- the workers. Throughout our national history, workers have played an essential role, and among them were immigrants, many of whom came in search of a better life. Others, in the darker chapters of our history, were slaves. Many workers were exploited, and many were abused, yet they persevered, ensuring that our society continued to function effectively and efficiently. We must also remember the sacrifices made by "essential workers" during the COVID-19 pandemic, who risked their lives to keep our communities running.

American workers are woven so deeply into the fabric of our society that their contributions often go unnoticed. We make sure to celebrate certain groups of citizens-- veterans, police officers, firefighters-- and while we do honor teachers and other public servants, it's not as frequent. But what about the countless nameless and faceless workers who keep our world running? Those who build, maintain, and provide the day-to-day services that often go unnoticed?

Labor Day should be a shining acknowledgment of these often-overlooked individuals who make up a significant portion of our society. It should be a time to reflect on the historical progress of workers in this nation and recognize how their efforts have shaped our lives. We should celebrate unions and confront the challenges that modern-day workers face as they struggle to survive in today's economy. And let us not forget to honor their families and the dreams that drive them forward.

Labor Day deserves to be a major U.S. holiday, dedicated to celebrating the contributions of workers, past and present.