 
Login/Register Login | Register
186 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/2/25

Just Is on Jan 6

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Trump on Parade.
Trump on Parade.
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)   Details   DMCA

It sucks stars, stuck with the BoomBoom clock

that measures our hours left,

like an egg timer whose sand is nearing Done.

In 2016, the clock said we had three minutes to midnight.

You-Know-Who brought us down Main Street

in his hot air parade, de'classe' clowns, and hoisted

baton twirling bimbos wearing no underwear to the sky,

America is Great Again, not a single mask in the crowd

of Vikings, Disney characters fostered out, feral fools.

The Turd Blossom pageant featured hits of LSD

and no one wanted to return to reality-based thinking again.

Now, after all the damage that's been done

and all the damage that is sure to come,

the clock is set at 100 seconds to Zero Dark.

Humankind cannot bear very much reality

and wants to get in the pants of the first mermaid it sees

(I do not think that applies to me).

All the kids will look like guppies.

Atmosphere.

The Return of Yuppies.

.

I propose we give Trump some comeuppance.

This Jan 6 let's Lefty Up and march on DC

and knock over the fat cops with their coffee crullers

busy reading up on the latest theories on the Covid origins

in scratch and-sniff cartoon panels

We'll spray paint conclusions on the wall

lift up skirts and see what we will see

throw a pig oinking through the hallways

levitate the Capitol Building, beat some snot,

show Mighty Righty the value of imagination,

but mostly disrupt and stop and even light on fire

the ceremonial certification of our banana republicanism

and tell the f*cking felon to ixnay that way

(points toward the Deep State, I mean South).

For better chaos and coup-like activity,

and chicken coops filled with scavenger flying monkeys

made refugees after the Wizard was chased from town,

bringing the latest pearlharbor event -- better that than

the former host of Saturday Night Live

should rule the roost again.

He wasn't even funny and gawd knows he can't sing.

He;s have nothing in common with Zalensky.

.

Jan 6. When they certify who we are. See you there!

Bring your Boston Strong cream pies.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Poem, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Ode to Luigi (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/24/2024
Christmas 2024 Poem (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/20/2024
Free Verse: The Cut Up (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/14/2024
View All 498 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend