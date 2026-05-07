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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/7/26  

Inspiring people

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
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After 9 days in Rome where we networked and gave talks, Jessie and I are back in Palestine. We were welcomed with a large activity today at the institute where 270 children and 120 students of the education faculty at Bethlehem University, our staff and volunteers (over 500 in total) had a full day of environmental and fun activities. To see activities, please visit our facebook page.

Our friends and humanitarian activists Thiago Ávila and Saif Abu Keshek continue to be held in horrible conditions after being kidnapped from ships 1000 km away from Gaza. They are on hunger strike, and held in the notorious torture areas called "Israeli prisons" (torture cells in which 80 Palestinians died in the past three years and many were raped and suffered permanent disabilities). Thiago's mother died while he is being held. Dr. Husam Abusafiya (Palestinian paediatrician and neonatologist who served as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip) is one of 737 medical workers also kidnapped by Israel in the past 2.5 years and is being tortured and faces imminent death. 11,000 political prisoners held as we speak (a total of over one million detained since 1948). Please write to your governments and continue to protest and engage in boycott, divestments and sanctions to end the genocide, the ethnic cleansing and the cruelty. For more actions you can do.

Now if you want to see things not shown on western media that explains the world to you, I post this link which includes also videos of inspiring people [This is a weekly compilation of links].

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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