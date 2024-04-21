 
Login/Register Login | Register
40 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

How Unitary is the Muslim World?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Arshad M Khan

The largest holiday in the Islamic calendar is Eid-al-Fitr, celebrated this year on March 10th across the Islamic world -- a world that stretches from Indonesia, west through Malaysia, the Indian subcontinent, Afghanistan and parts of Central Asia, onward from Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and westward across Northern Africa -- down to Nigeria. It also includes some people in South Africa and some in East African countries like Uganda and Kenya.

Vast as this may seem, these close to two billion people are not a unitary whole. As in Christianity, there is a basic schism between Sunni and Shia, the counterpart of Catholic and Protestant. Most countries are Sunni majorities, the only exception being Shia Iran.

The radical and now pragmatic Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a sort of reconciliation deal with Iran in 2023 whereby both countries agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in the internal affairs of the other. Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi also received an invitation from Prince Mohammed's father King Salman to visit Saudi Arabia, and did so in March 2023.

A year later relations between the countries remain restored but there are tensions, particularly with respect to regional allies and the conflicts in Yemen and Lebanon. And Syria continues to be Iran's best Arab friend.

Iran is also expanding its horizons as it looks towards China and also Russia and the (former Soviet but now) independent republics like Kazakhstan. The emerging triple axis of Russia, China and Iran is an attempt to remake the world according to some like Dina Esfandiary, who holds a doctorate from the renowned War Studies Dept. at King's College London.

Others believe that to be illusory, and that the relationships are basically bilateral with ad hoc trilateral coordination when necessary in specific circumstances.

Is there any chance the OIC (Organization for Islamic Cooperation) could become unified like the EU? The problem it faces is that its member states may share religion in common but they are separated by sectarian, ethnic and cultural divides. Europe, on the other hand, was separated only by language and history, and therefore could profit economically by forming the EU.

Another problem is the large population differences and the possibility of richer countries being swamped by poor and illiterate immigrants. Still others with a more tolerant religious culture might not like the intrusion of religious diehards.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Muslim; Muslim World; Muslims, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend