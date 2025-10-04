 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/4/25  

How Passive Authoritarianism Enabled History 's Worst Regimes

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (292 fans)

Chengdu, statue of Mao Zedong
Chengdu, statue of Mao Zedong
(Image by Arian Zwegers from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Aspects of passive authoritarianism in the worst authoritarian cases

I had an AI APP list the 25 worst cases in history where authoritarianism caused death destruction, suffering, fear, and also, how authoritarianism worsened it

Then I asked it to list for each of the 25, how passive authoritarianism enabled these horrific portions of History.

Finally, I asked it to identify the 10 most common patterns of passive authoritarianism that allowed these horrific criminal historic events to happen.

Here's what I found.

After analyzing the 25 cases and common research on authoritarianism and passive support, the 10 most common aspects of passive authoritarian support by ordinary people across these regimes are:Fear and Self-Preservation

People complied or stayed silent out of fear of punishment, imprisonment, torture, or death by secret police, military, or militias.Conformity and Obedience to Authority

Social pressure and norm enforcement led people to obey laws, participate in rituals, and conform publicly to avoid suspicion and sanctions.Internalization of Regime Ideology and Propaganda

Many people accepted or believed state narratives, nationalist or ideological messaging, which justified repression and exclusion of opponents.Social Surveillance and Reporting

People monitored and reported on neighbors, friends, coworkers, or family, often out of fear or coercion, strengthening regime control and isolating dissenters.Political Apathy and Sense of Powerlessness

A widespread belief that resistance was futile or too dangerous led most to disengage from political activism and remain passive bystanders.Dependence on Regime Patronage or Benefits

Economic or social incentives, such as jobs, food, security, or status, created loyalty or tolerance toward the regime by aligning personal interests with regime stability.Silent Endorsement or Indifference

Many accepted authoritarian rule passively by not opposing it, sometimes approving of nationalist goals or stability, while overlooking abuses.Limited Access to Alternative Information

Control of media and censorship meant people lacked knowledge of the true extent of abuses, reducing motivation for resistance.Fragmentation and Distrust in Society

Authoritarian tactics fostered distrust among communities, preventing unified opposition or solidarity with victims.Co-optation of Local Elites and Influential Groups

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Authoritarianism; History, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 292 fans, 2780 articles, 5372 quicklinks, 7111 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

BTW, MAO, Stalin And Hitler came up at the top of the list from several of the AI apps I checked.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 4, 2025 at 4:07:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Oct 1, 2011), 35 fans, 106 articles, 1642 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

With the possible exception of Trump, every US president from Washington forward has been a "surrogate war murderer" (Einstein defined war as "an act of murder"). The USA has always been a "rogue" warfare, regime-changing state, no matter what the characterization of the populace might be.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 4, 2025 at 5:30:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend