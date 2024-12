Netanyahu. I hate that man.

As much as I can hate a human being.

But it seems that in spite of my loving nature, I can.

Like a bee who is ashamed of his sting.

He used the excuse of war

To commit genocide

And harbors no remorse. And I abhor

How his outside seems to be his inside.

He is the complete opposite of me!

I cannot fathom such a man

And I do not envy him his destiny,

For surely his heart is filled with sand.

If I were ever to meet Netanyahu

I'd look him in the eye and spit on his shoe.