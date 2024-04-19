Holy Sonnet

Don't go into the dark if you can't stand the light.
O effer-yippee-phenomenalism!
Once upon a time things stood in my mind so bright
and clear like fresh hot lumescent stalactite jism
that signified my spelunking through desire's prisms.
I was like Adam before Eve that way. Had first sight.
Dunno. He meant well. But Eve just created schisms:
Good/Evil, man/woman, God/Man, and black and white.
.
Well, ol' Cain had to go and live among the beasts
after murdering the daylights out of Abel.
First two sons of Man: one a vic, one a label,
and neither celebrated with masses or feasts.
.
Kind of makes you think about the Origin days,
and craziness, and desire. Mysterious ways.