Holy Sonnet

'Jesus on sax'

Don't go into the dark if you can't stand the light.

O effer-yippee-phenomenalism!

Once upon a time things stood in my mind so bright

and clear like fresh hot lumescent stalactite jism

that signified my spelunking through desire's prisms.

I was like Adam before Eve that way. Had first sight.

Dunno. He meant well. But Eve just created schisms:

Good/Evil, man/woman, God/Man, and black and white.

.



Well, ol' Cain had to go and live among the beasts

after murdering the daylights out of Abel.

First two sons of Man: one a vic, one a label,

and neither celebrated with masses or feasts.

.



Kind of makes you think about the Origin days,

and craziness, and desire. Mysterious ways.