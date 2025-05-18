Holy Smoke! (poem)



Pope Leo XIV

(Image by Edgar Beltrán,) Details DMCA



Conclave featured a surprise ending -- imagine

a gender bender Pope in your lifetime: Nice guy.

Came out of nowhere, some old closet of the world,

in pectore, then someone said he worked Kabul,

saw action in the Green Zone, blessed the green eyed girls,

watched the mad exodus of GIs, the war lost.

xxxxxx

That was film, this is now, and the conclave came through

electing the son of a son of a creole

from down the bluesy footstompin New Orleans way.

Of course Leo, is Peruvian, too; wore hats

that spoke triadic dialectics for the poor;

and someone in Chicago said I knew him.

xxxxxx

Well, needless to say, but I'll say it anyway,

Africa is one happy place tonight -- At last!

Polyrhythms and kalimbas cry, Ubuntu!

Pope Leo we love you, all around the campfire,

every mother happy, bread and wine all around,

Yesterday, Botswana was called Eden. Now this!

xxxxxx

This great day for race relations on Planet Earth

fills my heart with wonder and new found bliss.

Kate Chopin is dancing in her grave (Areola!)

Of course, wouldn't you know the Black Man's star rises

just as Satan is about to repossess the world,

making Pope Leo a tragic scapegoat. f*ck me.