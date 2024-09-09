 
Login/Register Login | Register
419 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Hollywood Needs a Full-Time Mayor

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steve Schneider

Shelly, Hollywood residents, talks about why she supports Cat Uden Shelly, Hollywood resident, on why she switched her support to Cat. Vote Cat Uden for Mayor on November 5th. Early voting is ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Cat Uden For Hollywood)   Details   DMCA

Upscale projects, including high-rises, are going up across Hollywood. At the same time, however, residents of this South Florida coastal city notice that quality of life services are being neglected.

I learned about this problem firsthand by knocking on doors with Catherine "Cat" Uden, who wants to replace Josh Levy as mayor on November 5.

We've walked in Parkside, just south of downtown Hollywood, where development is spreading from one area to another. We've met people in Hollywood Hills, a middle-class neighborhood, in Boulevard Heights in the western part of the city, and in Rotary Park, just south of the Hollywood YMCA.

I expected to hear people say they're voting for Mayor Levy one last time. But that hasn't been the case most of the time. Over and over again, we've heard complaints about quality-of-life issues: It takes months to get a permit to put up a fence at my house, is one refrain. Yet major developers get permits fast; garbage pickup is sporadic on some streets, sidewalks are not being fixed; and flooding has occurred even in middle-class neighborhoods, not just older parts of Hollywood. Adding insult to injury, I keep hearing that folks can't always count on getting help when they call the city or even sometimes from an elected representative.

This series of concerns explains why I'm supporting Cat Uden for mayor, even though I voted for Josh when he ran the first time in 2016. The young, intelligent, competent attorney won a second term unopposed four years later.

But after eight years of Josh, it's clear that we need fresh blood. We need someone whose major focus isn't development or what I view as support for over-development. We need a mayor who will question how much development we need to build a stronger tax base and ask exactly what kind of construction makes sense for a city hammered the past two springs by epic rainfalls that caused flooding.

Of course, the visits from Mother Nature are perhaps a prelude to what awaits us as sea-level rise and climate change continue their inexorable march.

So we need a full-time mayor as Hollywood prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday. If elected in November, Cat will quit her full-time job to help pass environmental legislation. Instead, she will devote her energies full-time to the six districts that comprise the City of Hollywood. Cat will continue knocking on doors and visiting community groups. Equally important, she will take the information she collects back to City Hall. And Cat will meet with the City Manager, who runs Hollywood daily under our system of government. She also will be a voice for all residents, including long-time homeowners who can no longer afford dealing with escalating property values that generate higher property tax bills, or homeowners just to the north and south of booming downtown who don't want to live near a condo that was built next door after their neighbor sold an aging home to a developer. The noise, pollution, and increased congestion are some of the byproducts of what is happening here.

In short, it's time to address all of these concerns.

Still, make no mistake, Hollywood desperately needs development. After all, dealing with sea-level rise and climate change will cost us an unknown amount of money over the next few decades. Of course, it's unrealistic to expect an indebted federal government to print enough money to meet our needs. It's also unlikely the state and county governments have the means to provide the necessary financial support.

So, it's up to us to build a stronger and sustainable tax base.

But saying it's up to us creates responsibility; it doesn't simply grant permission to offer knee-jerk support for upscale project after upscale project.

No. From my perspective, we need leaders who ask questions in public: How much is enough? What type of development best serves our needs as flooding continues to get worse and scientists warn parts of South Florida are sinking? What happens if we have another 100-year hurricane, as we did around the time Joseph Young founded our city? That hurricane devastated Hollywood in the years before the Great Depression. Population declined, and the real estate market suffered, according to Marla Sherman Dumas, a long-time Hollywood resident and planning consultant who has served as a Broward County Historical Commissioner. You can find her article, "An Early Neighborhood in Hollywood Worthy of Historic Designation," online.

So, even as we are living in boom times, I want our leaders to ask: Can what happened 100 years ago happen again? And if so, are we making matters worse by flooding downtown Hollywood - and Young Circle - with high-rise buildings? The traffic in the area is already difficult to negotiate. What will happen if people in the high-rises need to evacuate? Will the early warning systems we have these days be enough? And will the people with money who move into our luxury properties seek safer places to live?

In other words, let's not support short-term gain at the expense of possible long-term pain.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in South Florida. He writes articles for Op Ed News and Democracy Chronicles.

Related Topic(s): Hollywood; Mayor; Supporters, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend