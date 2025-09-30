Read to end for why we still have hope and what you can do

History repeats itself as tragedy or as farce. When I heard today that some western-favored dictators in the Arab world (including the Palestinian authority) declared their support of "Trump's initiative" I was reminded of history. Saudi King Ibn Saud, Iraqs King Ghazi, and King Abdullah of Transjordan issued a public appeal to Palestinians on behalf of their British masters in 1936: We have received with the deepest regret the news of the continued disturbances in Palestine we appeal to you in the name of religion, of your duty to your country, and of your Arab brethren, to put an end to this painful state of affairs....Great Britain has declared that it will ensure justice for the Arabs of Palestine. We therefore appeal to you to put an end to the disturbances, so that this pledge may be carried out. (Text in Palestine Post, Oct. 12, 1936; also cited in Charles D. Smith, Palestine and the Arab-Israeli Conflict, 2010, p. 120).

Needless to say, this ended with ethnic cleansing, the Nakba that commenced in 1948. Arab leaders are still the same...the only difference is that the US government now took the leadership of fighting our people and fighting humanity around the world. But Zionists will not respect US sovereignty, they think of it also as its occupied territory. This ranges from murderous attacks on the USS Liberty in 1967 to removing Senator Fullbright and Congresspeople Paul Findley and Cythia McKinney to blackmail of politicians and business leaders (via video tapes like the Epstein saga) to assassinations of those that start to question Zionist role. The nefarious role is actually accelerating the demise of the US empire and the systems that were created post WWII to sustain that empre. Hence the acceleration of the move to a multipolar world.

Here is a chapter from my 2004 book "Sharing the land of Canaan" that addresses the political treachuries vis-a-vis Palestine

Jeffrey Sachs sums up the 21 point plan of Trump and Netanyahu (genocidal criminals) to produce a defeat of Palestinians and to enable the acceleration of the colonization project.

After nine people from the same family were killed in a strike, Euro-Med said Israel is forcing families to choose between collaboration and death (same choice given in Trump/Netanyahu "plan")

Zionist billionaires and UAE royals become the new owners of Tik Tok and CBS's new controlling owner is David Ellison and his family's Skydance Media, which recently acquired Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS. The Ellison family is known for their deep ties to the Israeli military and intelligence, with Larry Ellison, David's father, being a major donor to Friends of the IDF.

Recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by several European countries are not acts of solidarity but a profound betrayal that undermines our struggle for liberation and peace which can only be based on justice.

And who is war criminal Tony Blair (of the same imperial brand as Trump and Netanyahu)?

The genocide is ongoing and if this world allows it to continue, the Zionists (who are racist and hate all non-Jews and even hate Jews who speak for human rights) will proceed to kill more people in other countries (Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon are just the beginning). SO AM I DESPAIRING? Should you be? My decisive answer is no. There are 15 million Palestinians in the world. With the few exceptions of the treacherous collaborators, all continue to insist on freedom, return, liberation, and self-determination. Yes, the Zionist dirty tactics through blackmail and moneyed interests affects (and in many ways shape) media and politics globally. But the opinion polls globally even in the Israeli occupied United States have been shifting dramatically. If Trump and Netanyahu implement their plans of liquidating the (foolish) idea of a (Bantustan) Palestinian state, then the only thing left for the world is to listen to those of us who have long advocated for a struggle for human rights -- towards one democratic country. See my 2004 book Sharing the Land of Canaan to understand why it is the only way to bring peace (pacification won't work). To understand history of resistance to empire including lessons of failures, successes, and amazing resilience of our people despite treachery of leaders, you can read my 2012 book "Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of Hope and Empowerment".

We shall overcome someday. THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO PAUSE BUT ON THE CONTRARY: it is time to act for peace and justice. Many ways to do that.

Stay Humane, ACT MORE, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

