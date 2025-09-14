 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/14/25  

Gaza's contribution to civilization, UAE, Barcelona and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Note and request: My wife and I will be traveling to the United Arab Emirates and Barcelona in October. If you know people there who we can network with to make our stay even more productive to benefit Palestine and our institute (palestinenature.org), please let us know. Check out our daily activities in Palestine.

Gaza is being exterminated (people, archeology, history, culture, education, and everything else). Many people east and west and in global south and global north know little about the area. It is worthwhile to tell you why this area is so critical. So here is a short text worth reading about the Gaza littoral area & contribution to civilization and religion to remind us of what is being decimated.

An estimated 680,000 dead in Gaza!! [But even if only 200,000 that is still 10% of the population].

Can you imagine Israel burning your children alive? Spanish MEP Irene Montero confronted president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about her inaction against Israel.

Zionism is no longer hiding in the shadows, as it once did, supporting global reactionaries with training and support. It has now taken center stage as the vanguard of the global right, and all reactionaries are following.

A path forward.

New organization in the US, spearheaded by Dr. Jill Stein. Artists from Gaza 24 Sept.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend