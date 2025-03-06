 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/6/25

Fiasco in the Oval Office on Friday and the aftermath after two days

Dave Lefcourt
WATCH: Zelenskyy meeting blows up as Trump suggests Ukrainian president needs to be more grateful President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance got into a heated exchange with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr ...
US President Trump, Vice President Vance and Ukraine leader Zelensky in the Oval Office Friday February 28, 2025

As we know this past Friday saw something unprecedented happen in the Oval Office between Pres. Trump, VP Vance & Ukraine leader Zelensky.

With the press in attendance asking questions what began as civil diplomacy descended into loud recriminations between them. Verbal antagonism toward each other in a display of anti-diplomacy never seen before coming out of the Oval Office.

It was billed as an agreement to be signed between Zelensky and Trump giving US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals as payment for the $billions in weapons sent to Ukraine by the US after February, 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine with its special military operation.

As to the back and forth accusations between them:

Trump accused Zelensky of being "Ungrateful" and Vance saying he was being "disrespectful" toward the US president.

Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of "conducting a propaganda tour" in Pennsylvania in October to campaign for the Democrats.

Zelensky got into the act saying, "First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and do not feel now, but you will feel it in the future." Trump replied, "Do not tell us what we are going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we are going to feel... "You're in no position to dictate to us."

On and on it went. No agreement was signed as Zelensky was unceremoniously shown the door.

After this debacle in the Oval Office the Europeans seemingly in open contempt for Trump made it a point to still express support for Zelensky.

Leaders from France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Finland as well as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand gave their support to the Ukraine leader. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said of Zelensky, "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. You are never alone, dear President."

These leaders met with Zelensky in London Sunday morning to work on their own cease fire plan to end the war in Ukraine-which they said would be discussed with the US. No details of the plan were disclosed.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
