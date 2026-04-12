Don't forget Minab: Murdering children is the lowest bar of war

Remember Minab:

The United States has still taken no responsibility for bombing the school in Minab, Iran. It is as if they said, this is only a taste of what is coming!

I will never let this rest as long as I live.

I deplore war, but more than war I abhor the attitude that what happens during the chaos of war is somehow happening in a reality that sets the extreme violence of war above (or below) the norms of what is morally "acceptable" and what is not. The United States behaves as if it is above the law and outside of the pale of international judgment when it wages war against whomever it pleases. But it should and must be held accountable because it is this high-and-mighty attitude of "we're special so go f-k yourself" that will get us into a nuclear war. But aside from that, bombing children is the lowest (Are you listening Israel??) bar of war.