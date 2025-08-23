 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/23/25  

Day 685 of the genocide: compilation

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
My friends in Gaza are hungry, sick of misery and death that is harvesting those around them daily. They are running out of hope and out of time. The cruelty of the colonizers seem to have no limits, Some attention is being focused on the horrors of forced starvation /famine but action to stop it is sparse and certainly does not rise to a point to give us hope of an end to this holocaust anytime soon. Read on and act or unsubscribe and go on with the life awaiting YOUR turn (and it is coming because colonialism by definition is not going to stop on its own - it has to be stopped. We Palestinians are merely the first main victims. But in any case who wants to live in a world where genocide is normalied.

FROM A CITIZEN JOURNALIST IN GAZA 'Horrifying. Israel killed Amna, a 12-year-old Palestinian girl in Jabalia, northern Gaza. They dropped a missile on her as she carried water for her family. Amna was not a combatant. Not a threat. Just a child carrying water.' Video

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC): Famine confirmed in Gaza Governorate, projected to expand.

UN body says Israeli forces have killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza since May, as hunger worsens.

Further attacks on non-Jewish indigeneous communities in Palestine Fascist racist Finance Minister in the Zionist regime froze the bank accounts of the Orthodox Church in Jerusalem (that denomination represents most Palestinian Christians including my Qumsiyeh family) to privilage colonial European settlers like his family and friends.

1400 registered for this panel discussion on mobilizing for miitary intervention to stop the genocide to be held tomorrow/Saturday . I am honored to be on the panel with such distinguished speakers. See details.

  • [further isolating the USA as a genocide sponsor] After crushing dissent, U.S. universities are deepening ties with Israeli academia.
  • Don Bryant reports on his visit to the West Bank.

Zionist infiltration files:

Who profits from genocide (new feature in these emails) 1) Military industrial complex; the Kushner empire:

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Series: "Reports from Palestine"

