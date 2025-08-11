Day 674 Don't say you did not know

Please scan at least the titles of these things (takes 7 minutes) and open and share only those of interest but do not look away and do act on this 674th day of the accelerating genocide. But of course you are free to discard or tell me not to send you these emails.

"As peaceful protestors are arrested for holding placards, starving Palestinians are being shot in the street. This will go down as one of the most shameful moments in British legal history. No amount of suppression can hide the truth: our government is complicit in genocide." Jeremy Corbin, London whose new party has more members than the (Zionist dominated) Labor Party

As there is genocide (attempting to exterminate and ethnically cleanse millions of Palestinians), there is veriticide, trying to kill the Truth. Israeli apartheid regime targeted a tent housing journalists who miraculously still reported on the starvation and killing of people. Seven media persons were killed including including Al Jazeera journalists Anas Sharif and Mohammed Qurai, who were reporting the unending intake of Palestinians dying of starvation at Al-Shifa hospital.'. Genocide andb ethnic cleansing will now accelerate.

This is the moral issue of our time!!! Ori Goldberg "I've made this request previously but it won't get old. Please believe what you see and read and hear. Reality is not complex in Palestine. Israeli fears and concerns are not relevant at this time. Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people. It is exactly what it looks like to you at home. Israel is reaching fever pitch with its gaslighting and deceit. Please trust yourselves. This is a genocide and one of the cruellest to have ever been committed at that. You are sane. You are right."

DON'T SAY YOU DID NOT KNOW

Only 1.5% of Gaza cropland left for starving Palestinians due to Israel s war, UN says | Israel-Gaza war | The Guardian

Israel approves Gaza City "operation" to yet accelerate the genocide

And, More on the destruction by IsraHell (another US mercenary speaks out)

One of the best summaries from a scholar of genocide on the debate about this genocide

Caittlin Johnston: "A note to future generations for historical record: Every pundit, politician and reporter of our time who claims they didnt know what was happening in Gaza is lying. They knew what was happening. They knew Israel was telling lies. They knew about everything. They had access to the same information as all the rest of us. We watched them make excuses and ignore indisputable facts every step of the way. There was absolutely no confusion about what they were looking at. It was all right out in the open. Dont let them get away with saying they didnt know. They knew. They knew the entire time. Brand them permanently with this shame, and force them to carry it with them for the rest of their lives.. A new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute has found that only 6.7% of Jewish Israelis say they are very troubled by reports of starvation and suffering in Gaza, with 67 percent saying they are either not at all troubled or not so troubled by the news. That means those who are pretty much fine with deliberately starving children outnumber those who hold a normal attitude on the matter ten to one. Many other polls show that Jewish Israelis are quantifiably much more cruel and immoral than pretty much any other population. At a certain point you have to stop thinking the polls might be mistaken and see that the only real mistake is Israel."

Video emerges from Odeh Hathaleen phone showing how he was intentionally murdered.

Don't care about Palestine because we are victims.

Upcoming events from EyeWitnessPalestine.

I was honored to sign: Over 200 global figures urge UN to dismantle Israeli apartheid and end impunity.

I am proud to be part of this initiative to resist genocide and ecocide - Resource Package: - Youtube recording: - Event published on ZNet.

Tyrant Trumps Worst Crimes, Dangers, and Destructions on America Yet to Come: Special Alert from Ralph Nader.

Theres now a movement in the US called Tax Payers Against Genocide. Sign the petition.

Jonathan Cook: How the 'blood libel' paradox keeps the West silent on Israel's genocide: The more depraved Israels actions, the more antisemitic it is to point out the truth. The painful reality is that, through Israel, the West can dress up boilerplate colonialism as a 'Jewish' project.

Israel's Zombie Economy & The Road to Sanctions, with Dr. Shir Hever.

Major National Challenge: 80,000 Israeli Soldiers Injured since Gaza War Began

Stay Humane and keep hope alive