Chomsky: The Sitcom: Episode 2



cover Chomsky and Me

(Image by OR Books) Details DMCA



Episode 2: "Mystery Guy"

SCENE 1: INT. STATA BUILDING, BEV AND GLENN'S OFFICE

Bev is trading words with Glenn, the fastidious public relations intern from the BU School of Journalism, who is not happy about how Bev keeps bringing in stuffed gnomes to the room and depositing them just about anywhere.

BEV

What are you complaining about? You work in a well-lit office overlooking the sea and can tell people you know your boss is Noam Chomsky.

GLENN

Working for Noam is special, but where is this sea you speak of? And it might be well-lit but look at all the shadows from the crazy quilt of corners and molding anomalies.

[kicks a gnome]

BEV

Hey! Be careful. That might be Noam's favorite gnome.

GLENN

No, I put his favorite on his desk in his office in his view out to the sea. But why did you dump the rest of them on me? Now I have to move amongst them and around and when I just want to be free.

[he picks up a gnome and tosses it toward Bev, who is not prepared. It bops her upside her head.]

BEV

Hey, watch it!

[he giggle and throws another one, and it's on]

Now you will know Gnoman Justice.

[she picks up a gnome and throws it it so hard he squeals and ducks]

GLENN

You're psycho! Stop!

[the flurry continues back and forth, laughter and good cheer]

By the way, I thought you said when I started that employees got free parking.

BEV

I lied to you. Why don't you quit?

GLENN

And you said employee lunches were subsidized. As they should be, to make you eat that slop.

BEV

Quit.

GLENN

I can smell the Charles River when I lunch at the tavern with the doors open to the sea. The luffing gulls. My friend, Armand, late again. Oh, what will become of me? {he throws a large gnome and knocks her over, slapstick style]

BEV [from the floor, speaks expletives backwards]

CUT TO:

SCENE 2: EXT. MIT STATA BUILDING - MORNING

We hear the theme song, a version of "Look What They've Done to My Song," but jaunty. Noam stands staring up at the hated Frank Gehry building that looks like someone got angry and coldcocked it.

He stands there looking up at the monstrosity of modernism, brutalist even.

He mutters something derisive, his masterpiece of comeuppance to The Man. A co-ed jogger in a running suit passes him and gaily lets fly a quote from Manufacturing Consent.

JOGGER

"Propaganda is to democracy what the bludgeon is to a totalitarian state."

CHOMSKY

You know it, kid.

JOGGER

I love you, Noam. [she puts her ear buds back in, keeps jogging]

CHOMSKY

But what's the sense of beating a dead horse.?

He walks glumly toward the face-punch building where he works.

CUT TO:

SCENE 1: INT. STATA BUILDING, BEV AND GLENN'S OFFICE

Noam Chomsky is passing the door, stops, and makes his entrance. Loud canned cheers and whistles, Superstar stuff. The two stop fighting.

CHOMSKY

Do you notice an applause track when I walk in or is that just me?

GLENN

Mr. Chomsky, Bev said I'd get free parking when I agreed to be hired, but my bicycle is accumulating tickets.

[Bev throws a gnome at GLENN and it binks off him. She speaks tongues. NOAM stares them momentarily and then walks on without a word. The soundtrack starts up again. NOAM puts his head back in the room again.]

CHOMSKY

See, there it is again.

CUT TO:

SCENE 4: INT NOAM'S OFFICE

Noam sits down at his desk where a large stuffed gnome is plopped and smiles at him. He backhands it off his desk. He's in a foul mood. Foul for Noam anyway. BEV walks in, sees the gnome on the floor.

BEV (still speaking backwards)

Noam, there is a gnome on your floor. Do you know anything about it? Or is that outside your area of expertise, too.

NOAM (ignoring her)

Who's on first?

[She begins to do the Abbott and Costello routine.}

Cut the sh*t, Bev. Who's my interview today?

BEV

Turd Blossom.

NOAM

Come again?

BEV

Karl Rove

NOAM

Why did you call him that?

BEV

Apparently, it was president GW Bush's term of endearment.

NOAM

Too true.

BEV

He's in the waiting area.

NOAM

Okay, see if he wants some coffee, bring me one, and send him in.

BEV

Right. [She places the gnome in a rocking chair -- another gift -- and sets it rocking.]

NOAM stares at the gnome. Karl Rove walks in to thunderous applause. NOAM does a double take. He stands and starts clapping and finger-whistling, walks over to the approaching TURD BLOSSOM and gives him a huge hug. Fever pitch roars of approval.

TURD BLOSSOM (taking a seat)

I don't get hugged much.

NOAM

Well, you're special. Right up there with Charles Colson.

TURD BLOSSOM

Wow, thank you, he was a real hero of mine.

NOAM

And a felon. (Oohs and ahhs soundtrack)

TURD BLOSSOM

That's what I call reality-based thinking, Noam. It's passe.

NOAM

Oh, I thought you denied saying that to Susskind the reporter at the New York Times.

TURD BLOSSOM

I can't say whether I said it to him. I denied it. That's a reality. But that doesn't mean I said it then. But I am saying it now.

NOAM

Owning it?

TURD BLOSSOM

I wouldn't go that far.

BEV brings in two mugs, puts them on the desk, and exits.

I understand you wanted to see me today.

NOAM (looking around)

Well, actually, Bev books appointments for people -- all kinds of people, from high brows to the low -- who want to interview me. Why would I want to interview you?

TURD BLOSSOM

Maybe you want to know more about reality-based thinking.

NOAM

Are you tripping?

TURD BLOSSOM

You're always going on about the Empire, Noam. The Empire did this, the Empire did that. Mwah, bad Empire. Pull down its pants and whack its dick real good. Mwah. But it's not like that anymore. We are history's actors, and no Nader or Government Accounting Officer is going to keep us down.

NOAM

Well, from what I've read, you're essentially a thug. And a thief.

TURD BLOSSOM

Thief? Those are fighting words, sirrah!

NOAM

Supposedly you helped steal the 2016 election for Trump by calling Ohio election officials you knew on vote night and advising them to lose some provisional votes.

TURD BLOSSOM

That's why they are called provisional.

NOAM

Did you?

TURD BLOSSOM

There you go again. The reality. Trump deserved to win. Elements made sure he did. And while you're sifting through those entrails elements will be remaking the world --

NOAM

Get out of my office.

TURD BLOSSOM

Why'd you call me in for then?

NOAM

(shouting) Go.

TURD BLOSSOM

Jesus, no wonder you were on Nixon's enemy list. (stands to go) I mean, sirrah. What hath crawled up your loincloth today?

BEV hearing NOAM shout comes running in.

BEV

What's the matter, Noam?

TURD BLOSSOM

Humankind cannot stand too much reality. f*ck em.

NOAM

Get him out of here. (groans from the soundtrack)

TURD BLOSSOM

Well, don't I get a signed copy of Manufacturing Consent?

NOAM

Get out, see? (motions for Bev to escort him out, eyes the gnome on the rocking chair)

TURD BLOSSOM

Sirrah!

BEV escorts him out, grabs the gnome and hands it to TURD BLOSSOM, who turns and smiles at NOAM.

Thank you.

The soundtrack goes insane with applause and moaning choo-choos.

CUT TO:

SCENE 5: INT BEV AND LAURA AT ONE POTATO, TWO POTATO

The couple sit at their usual spot in the restaurant, menus in hand, talking.

LAURA

Why so glum?

BEV

He's talking about moving to Arizona.

LAURA

Let him. You've put in your time. You've got life: You're no actuary.

BEV

What a nice thing to say.

LAURA

You needn't snark. I'm just saying.

WAITER

You two ready to order.

LAURA

The usual.

WAITER

With sour cream?

LAURA

IS that what we usually get>

WAITER

Uh-huh.

LAURA

Then.

The waiter skips away, like Tiny Tim through the tulips with Twiggy by his side.

BEV

He was yelling today.

LAURA

Wow, Noam? What happened?

BEV

Karl Rove happened.

LAURA

What do you mean?

BEV

He came in for an interview.

LAURA

Yeah?

BEV

Rove thought Nam wanted to interview him.

LAURA

No way.

BEV

And started lecturing Noam on reality-based thinking. Noam went nuts. For Noam.

LAURA

And then what happened?

BEV

I thought Niam was going to defenestrate him -- toss him right out through the reality-based window.

LAURA

Oh my. That is so unlike Noam to be so rattled.

BEV

Yes. Turd would have landed on the 8th floor above us rather than the ground.

LAURA

Is that a snark at the Gehry architecture again?

BEV

Funny. But he regained his equipoise and composure and gave him a parting gift instead.

LAURA

Another one of his remainders books?

BEV

You're awful. No, he gave Rove a gnome.

LAURA

How sweet.

BEV

Yeah, you should have heard the soundtrack.

CUT TO:

SCENE 6: INT GLENN ALONE IN HIS OFFICE

Glenn sits on the floor amidst the stuffed gnomes playing dolly house. He holds two dolls, face to face.

GLENN

Speak, Dolly.

CONSPIRACY THEORY DOLLY (child's voice)

I don't wike you no more, Noam Chomsky. First you let us down after 9 Eleven. And now you won't admit Covid-19 was a scam that killed millions to make billions and to show the world who's in charge. You thuck, Noam Chomsky.

NOAM CHOMSKY DOLLY (measured reason, still childish)

Well, we mustn't get distracted by illusion-based thinking.

CONSPIRACY THEORY DOLLY

But you know insiders did these mean things. You know it. You know it. Why won't you say?

NOAM CHOMSKY DOLLY

What's to say?

CONSPIRACY THEORY DOLLY

They came down freefall -- all three buildings, Noam.

NOAM CHOMSKY DOLLY

Well, what's your point?

CONSPIRACY THEORY DOLLY

Why can't you just come out and say it, Noam? Why?

BEV walks into the room, scans and assesses.

BEV

Hey, Dibs, you hungry? I bought back a baked potato for you. You just need to pop in the microwave. Coleslaw, too.

CONSPIRACY THEORY DOLLY

I don't want no stinkin baked potato.

Swipes at BEV. NOAM CHOMSKY DOLLY slugs the other doll. There is a doll brawl.

CUT TO:

SCENE 7: INT BOOKSHOP ON BOYLSTON STREET, BOSTON

Noam Chomsky sits at a table autographing his new book, The Shape of Things That Come, a historical novel. He answers brief questions.

CUSTOMER 1

Thanks, Mr. Chomsky. I was wondering, what made you want to write a novel after all those non-fiction books?

CHOMSKY

Well, I suppose I was wondering if I was capable of writing fiction.

CUSTOMER 1

Oh, don't worry, Mr. Chomsky, you did a swell job. The plot was to die for. I call it Noam's Arc.

CHOMSKY

Thank you.

CUSTOMER 2

Judas!

CHOMSKY

Here we go.

CUSTOMER 2

They were f*cking around with gain-of-function in China, Noam.

CHOMSKY

Well --

CUSTOMER 2

How could you let them get away with it, Noam? How could you not speak Truth to Power?

CHOMSKY

Did you come to have a book signed?

CUSTOMER 2

Book signed? We should throw the book at you?

CUSTOMER 2 starts mimicking the tone of Chomsky's Manufacturing Consent.

"The media's job is not to educate us; it is to Guide public opinion along acceptable lines, marginalizing and excluding dissidents who challenge state or corporate power." You said that. I'm a dissident, man.

CHOMSKY

Yes, I did write that. But my new book is much more titillating. Why don't you try it.

CUSTOMER 2

f*ck you, man.

STORE PROPRIETOR

Okay, get him out.

Two burly clerks begin dragging the dissident out.

CUSTOMER 2

Judas! And now you've paved the way for the return of Trump to the White House. All because you wouldn't speak up. Why couldn't it have been you instead of Salman Rushdie?

One of the clerks clobbers the dissident with a hardcopy of Infinite Jest. The dissident moans.

CHOMSKY

That wasn't called for. (to the proprietor) See that he gets a signed copy and a stuffed gnome.

SCENE 8: INT BEV AT A SUPERMARKET

BEV is in the fruit and vegetable section looking at the bananas. She accidentally stands on a yellow circle on the floor and a voice starts calling down to her from a directional speaker. Only she could hear the voice. It's the voice of NOAM.

NOAM'S VOICE

You need to buy the tight bananas, Bev. You don't want to just buy the cheapest; they may be from a war-torn nation. Whatever you do don't buy any Chiquita.

BEV

What the ? --

She looks around, no one is paying attention. She discovers that the voice is coming from the ceiling above her.

Can you hear me? How did you get Noam's voice?

NOAM'S VOICE

I can hear you, for I am a chatbot, but I just want you to listen.

BEV

You mean just like Alexa?

NOAM'S VOICE

Uh-huh. But listen. You don't want to buy the wrong bananas. Also, you must let Noam know I need to speak to him personally. Can you bring him to the yellow circle?

BEV

He's signing books today.

NOAM'S VOICE

We know. Bring him here to shop for bananas and nudge him into the circle. We need to speak to him.

BEV

Is that you Turd Blossom?

NOAM'S VOICE

Bring him.

CUT TO:

SCENE 9: INT. BUILDING 20, MYSTERY GUY'S HIDEOUT - AFTER HOURS

[A rarely used storage room filled with old desks, ancient equipment and archival boxes never to be opened again. Nobody comes here. The MYSTERY GUY lives there, on the lam, from everything. CHOMSKY is there out of sympathy to respect his humanity and to watch him perform.]

CHOMSKY

[entering through a door, calling out in near dark] Hello? Hello. Is there anybody in there?

[A spotlight erupts, sits in a chair, guitar strapped on, mic ready. Applause track starts up. Whistles. Claps. Flashbulbs go off. CHOMSKY approaches the rough stage.]

Applegate? Can you hear me?

[ clicks a device to turn the sound down but can't, rushes to turn off the sound system. CHOMSKY is surprised by flashbulbs. The sound stops. MYSTERY GUY moves back to the chair. His hair is haywired; he is feral seeming; his eyes tapdance around.]

That's some trick with flashbulbs. How'd you rig that up?

MYSTERY GUY

You know my name's not really Applegate, right?

CHOMSKY

Well, so I surmised. But I feel more comfortable to have a name that goes with your face. It needn't be your real name.

MYSTERY GUY

That's true. Dylan had what -- like 15 names or something, didn't he?

CHOMSKY

Something like that. My favorite was Alias Anything You Please.

MYSTERY GUY

Oh, yeah, from Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Weird film. [CHOMSKY laughs/] To answer your question I networked some old burner cell phones and programmed them to flash in intervals as I start my performance.

CHOMSKY

Very impressive. You should apply to MIT, I'd vouch for you. [ laughs a little crazily.]

MYSTERY GUY

I don't want to talk about that.

CHOMSKY

Well, okay. What are you gonna sing for me?

MYSTERY GUY

"I'm Not Sure."

CHOMSKY

Oh, well, then why don't just sing that song you sang on American Idol?

MYSTERY GUY

No, I mean, that's the name of the song -- "I'm Not Sure."

CHOMSKY

Oh. Oh, okay. [he looks around for a place to sit, finds an old squeaky swivel chair slightly angled.]

MYSTERY GUY

It's okay. You know? They didn't have to laugh me off the stage. That Lionel Ritchie was downright cruel.

CHOMSKY

Well, it may have seemed that way, but maybe it wasn't as --

MYSTERY GUY

-- Noam, Ritchie was absolutely diabolical with his looks. I had to go pee-pee. I hate him. To have to hear criticism from a guy who wrote all his songs in the shower. f*ck that!

CHOMSKY

Well, I won't laugh. But we have to get going. I have to meet someone at One Potato Two Potato at 7. So.

MYSTERY GUY

No. No, that's okay, Noam. I'm ready. [some moments of prep silence, then he starts singing "I'm Not Sure." Noam's chair squeaks.]

Spent days in the drizzle

counting all the drops

feeling it all fizzle

then someone called the cops

there was a tussle tizzle

followed by be-bops

Why? I'm not sure.

When I was very little

I was sent away

for feeling Julie's middle

she didn't like my play

I cried hey diddle diddle

As they took me, she cried hooray

Why? I'm not sure

Oh, on crazy 9 Eleven

as the buildings fell away

down to hell from heaven

the nuns began to pray

Then came Building 7

still falling to this day

Why? I'm not sure

Why? I'm not sure

Why? I'm. not. sure.

[CHOMSKY makes some silent, perhaps appreciative gestures, but doesn't clap.]

I'm still working on it.

CHOMSKY

[getting up]

Well, thanks for that. Gotta run. You take care. And foret Lionel Ritchoe.

[MYSTERY GUY sits downcast in his chair. CHOMSKY hits the light. In the darkness, CHOMSKY calls out.]

I'll leave some food later. Good night, Applegate.

MYSTERY GUY

I'm not really Applegate.

[door closes. total darkness.]

CUT TO:

SCENE 10: INT STATA BUILDING, NOAM'S OFFICE

CHOMSKY sits at his desk looking glum. A book falls from an angled shelf he so detests. BEV walks in.

BEV

Where were you, I was looking all around for you?

CHOMSKY

I went to visit the old haunt.

BEV

Building 20? Yipes, what for?

CHOMSKY

To check out the Mystery Man.

BEV

Was everything okay?

CHOMSKY

It was.

BEV

I got a phone call from Arizona.

CHOMSKY

And?

BEV

They offered you the job.

CHOMSKY

Tell them I'll take it.

BEV

You will?

She begins speaking backwards.

FADE