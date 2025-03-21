 
Login/Register Login | Register
389 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/21/25

Be Prepared! They See Us!

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Michael Byron
Message Michael Byron
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

The Trump regime is a lawless regime. It is increasingly unconstrained by existing laws, or by the courts. Unlike in his first term, Trump is no longer surrounded by "adults." He's surrounded by people chosen specifically for their absolute loyalty to himself.

That's why the article linked here: The 200+ Sites an ICE Surveillance Contractor is Monitoring (mostly behind a paywall) is alarming. To summarize ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) is paying a private contractor to monitor and permanently record all posts on hundreds of social media sites. Everything that we post online is recorded. Even if you delete a post, they already have it recorded!

ICE is using this information against legal green card possessing residents to identify them as persons the Trump regime will select for involuntary (illegal) summary deportation. The first several such cases have just occurred and are currently in the news.

Beyond this, the bigger picture is that the Trump regime is actively monitoring all social media activity of ALL Americans. Everything we post online can, and presumably WILL be used against us, should the regime identify us as its enemies.

If your posts show a pattern of disapproval of Trump's regime; particularly if you are calling for mass actions against said regime, it's reasonable to expect that you will be identified, and possibly targeted for sanction at some point in the probably not too distant future. The regime is fascist. That's how fascist regimes roll.

While you could respond to this by fearfully ceasing all public displays of dissent; (That's what they want you to do!) I simply recommend that you be aware of this pervasive reality. Be prepared for them!

This regime has no bottom. I've been clear online that I believe it to be a UNCONSTITUTIONAL, lawless, usurper regime. (See Section 3 of the 14th Amendment: Click Here ) They know that there are millions, potentially multiple tens of millions, of us, and not so many of them. They need to instill fear to keep us obedient. Pursuant to this I reasonably anticipate that at some point, my postings will come to their attention consequentially. As will the online activities of millions of others.

How will they respond to our non-acceptance of their regime? Here, I possess some insight. This is because between 1984-88, I was a field agent (Revenue Officer) for IRS.

The American tax system relies on what is called "voluntary compliance." Basically, the idea is to ensure that people are too intimidated to cheat on their taxes. Most don't. However, IRS could NEVER deal with mass noncompliance. So, IRS has a policy of always moving swiftly and harshly (imprisonment) against anyone urging noncompliance with paying taxes.

These persons are referred to as "Illegal Tax Protestors" ITPs for short. They are targeted for rapid public arrest, criminal trial, and subsequent imprisonment.

Secondly, we targeted celebrities and public figures, who were in violation of the tax codes, for public prosecution. This is done because of the huge amounts of free publicity it generates in the mass media.

Doing this intimidates "ordinary" taxpayers into compliance-- paying their full amount of taxes. People say: "Well if they can go after X, then they will certainly go after me!" Resources are few, so the IRS can't identify and target everyone who is noncompliant. Fear, however, does the trick for the IRS.

Third, IRS employs audits. These audits are NOT randomly selected. For each income group they are based on the difference between reported income and associated deductions and IRS' statistical model of what those deductions should be for each income level. The more that an individual taxpayer's actual reported deductions differ from the IRS' statistical assumptions, the more likely the return is to be audited.

Finally, there are the informants.

The overall idea was to use very limited enforcement capabilities to ensure mass compliance of hundreds of millions of taxpayers. This by means of instilling fear of sanction-- of getting caught, fined, perhaps imprisoned-- for cheating on one's personal or business taxes. IT WORKED! It continues to work.

Given this enforcement methodology expect that the law enforcement agencies of the Trump controlled government-- including, but not limited to IRS, also the FBI, etc.-- will selectively target their self-identified enemies, in this order:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Byron Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael P Byron is the author of The Path Through Infinity's Rainbow: Your Guide to Personal Survival and Spiritual Transformation in a World Gone Mad. This book is a manual for taking effective action to deal with the crises of our age (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Campaign As Revolt Against Clinton's Neoliberalism

How to Defeat BOTH Trump AND Clinton in November.

Clinton NEVER!

Nothing on Earth Can Save Us

Endgame for a Traitor

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend