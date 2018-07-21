Endgame for a Traitor

- Advertisement -

"Conscious tool. Useful idiot. Those are the choices, though both are possibly true, so that the main question is the proportions."

I did not vote for Clinton specifically because she would with NO doubt whatsoever, in my mind, have quickly gotten us into an utterly unnecessary, and horrifically destructive war with Russia, beginning in Syria.

Trump, while seemingly more willing to negotiate with Russia, is unfortunately, hopelessly compromised. He clearly is intimidated by, is slavishly deferential to, Vladimir Putin. This has nothing to do with any alleged "pee tape." Trump's supporters would be delighted by that--at a minimum they would give him another "mulligan."

Rather, Trump's business enterprises specialize in money laundering. Russian elites, likely including Vladimir Putin himself, have vast amounts of monies which require laundering. Trump's businesses provide this service.

Trump relies on Putin to conceal his felonious Russian operations. He is subject to never ending blackmail as a direct consequence. As he knew and concealed this reality, he is guilty of TREASON as Russia controls his actions via blackmail, "kompromat," while he conceals this reality from the American people who he manifestly does not represent.

18 US Code, Section 2381, states in part: "Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death"" While lesser penalties are authorized, they cannot apply to willful treason by the President of the United States.

Treason

What to do? It is impossible to allow the Presidents' treason to continue. However, it is also impossible to use the Constitutional remedy of impeachment to abort this ongoing crime against America. Similarly the 25th Amendment is unavailable. The Republican Party has become the party of high treason.

Taking no action is not an option. However, all Constitutional avenues are barred by those who are willfully aiding and abetting treason by the President of the United States. So what to do?

First, it is necessary to wait for the Muller Investigation to finish. If this investigation uncovers clear evidence of Trump's money laundering for Russians, then the Congress must be given a brief interval to initiate impeachment proceedings. When this does not occur, then the president's Cabinet must be allowed a brief interval to remove him under the 25th Amendment. When this also fails to occur, then there is no choice. The President must be involuntarily removed from office by a military coup. To legitimate this action, all living former US Presidents would need to publicly endorse this action.

Trump and his confederates would be swiftly tried before a military tribunal. Upon conviction, they must be swiftly hanged. The military tribunal would then hand over power to a technocratic caretaker government and schedule new elections for the remaining portion of the traitor's term.

While there is no precedent for annulling a Presidency, there is a relevant precedent from the Catholic Church. There, for various reasons, Papacies have been annulled. All actions of the deposed Pope become null and void.

Similarly, all nominations and appointments of the deposed traitor regime would be null and void--including Supreme Court nominations and appointments. All actions, executive orders of the traitor regime, would be null and void.

I believe this is likely to soon be our least bad option to remove the traitor regime.

(Article changed on July 21, 2018 at 18:49)