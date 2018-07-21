 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Endgame for a Traitor

By       Message Michael Byron       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   42 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/21/18

Author 5788
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Conscious tool. Useful idiot. Those are the choices, though both are possibly true, so that the main question is the proportions."

I did not vote for Clinton specifically because she would with NO doubt whatsoever, in my mind, have quickly gotten us into an utterly unnecessary, and horrifically destructive war with Russia, beginning in Syria.

Trump, while seemingly more willing to negotiate with Russia, is unfortunately, hopelessly compromised. He clearly is intimidated by, is slavishly deferential to, Vladimir Putin. This has nothing to do with any alleged "pee tape." Trump's supporters would be delighted by that--at a minimum they would give him another "mulligan."

- Advertisement -

Rather, Trump's business enterprises specialize in money laundering. Russian elites, likely including Vladimir Putin himself, have vast amounts of monies which require laundering. Trump's businesses provide this service.

Trump relies on Putin to conceal his felonious Russian operations. He is subject to never ending blackmail as a direct consequence. As he knew and concealed this reality, he is guilty of TREASON as Russia controls his actions via blackmail, "kompromat," while he conceals this reality from the American people who he manifestly does not represent.

18 US Code, Section 2381, states in part: "Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death"" While lesser penalties are authorized, they cannot apply to willful treason by the President of the United States.

- Advertisement -


Treason
(Image by Wikimedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What to do? It is impossible to allow the Presidents' treason to continue. However, it is also impossible to use the Constitutional remedy of impeachment to abort this ongoing crime against America. Similarly the 25th Amendment is unavailable. The Republican Party has become the party of high treason.

Taking no action is not an option. However, all Constitutional avenues are barred by those who are willfully aiding and abetting treason by the President of the United States. So what to do?

First, it is necessary to wait for the Muller Investigation to finish. If this investigation uncovers clear evidence of Trump's money laundering for Russians, then the Congress must be given a brief interval to initiate impeachment proceedings. When this does not occur, then the president's Cabinet must be allowed a brief interval to remove him under the 25th Amendment. When this also fails to occur, then there is no choice. The President must be involuntarily removed from office by a military coup. To legitimate this action, all living former US Presidents would need to publicly endorse this action.

Trump and his confederates would be swiftly tried before a military tribunal. Upon conviction, they must be swiftly hanged. The military tribunal would then hand over power to a technocratic caretaker government and schedule new elections for the remaining portion of the traitor's term.

- Advertisement -

While there is no precedent for annulling a Presidency, there is a relevant precedent from the Catholic Church. There, for various reasons, Papacies have been annulled. All actions of the deposed Pope become null and void.

Similarly, all nominations and appointments of the deposed traitor regime would be null and void--including Supreme Court nominations and appointments. All actions, executive orders of the traitor regime, would be null and void.

I believe this is likely to soon be our least bad option to remove the traitor regime.

(Article changed on July 21, 2018 at 18:49)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael P Byron is the author of The Path Through Infinity's Rainbow: Your Guide to Personal Survival and Spiritual Transformation in a World Gone Mad. This book is a manual for taking effective action to deal with the crises of our age including (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Campaign As Revolt Against Clinton's Neoliberalism

How to Defeat BOTH Trump AND Clinton in November.

Clinton NEVER!

Nothing on Earth Can Save Us

Consciousness and Complexity

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
14 people are discussing this page, with 42 comments  Post Comment

Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Donald Trump is a traitor. His presidency must be terminated. It's that simple.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 1:07:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 96 fans, 60 articles, 93 quicklinks, 2200 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

and the Clintons are not? think about that. Foreign entities making obscenely huge donations to the Clinton foundation while HRC served as Sec. of State, rigging elections, altering computer vote counts. tossing Sanders votes into the trash. not to mention the 61 people in their acquaintance who have died under mysterious circumstances. Do you personally know 61 people who have died prematurely under mysterious circumstances? I don't know a single one.

DT's bankruptcies and Russian financing pre-dated the election. Why was none of this mentioned at the time? The media was obsessed with him throughout the campaign. Why did they not investigate what was public record information? If that was treason, as you say, it should have disqualified his candidacy. Do you have answers to these questions?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 1:38:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Hosea McAdoo

Become a Fan
Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1278 comments, 9 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Maybe bad also, but no Clinton is US President.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:37:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 96 fans, 60 articles, 93 quicklinks, 2200 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Hosea McAdoo:   New Content

They still control the DNC.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:39:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

They have a lot of influence at the DNC, they don't control it. Obama hand-picked Perez to be the chair when it looked like Ellison would win. While I'm sure Clinton(s) supported that move, it would not have happened without Obama.


But even this is way too simple an explanation. Check out who the Super Delegates are. Some of them are there because they donate a ton of money, that makes the world go around.


It is the same thing with Trump. He is playing with the other Oligarchs who actually run the world because they can buy everything. But the Oligarchy is not a single united group. They're more like the mafia, making and breaking alliances when it is "good for business".

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:11:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Lila,


I did mention that I was unable to vote for Hillary Clinton and why. However, the reality is that the OTHER unacceptable option ended up in the White House. THAT is the immediate problem.


Michael Byron

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:57:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Sure put Clinton in Jail. I'd be surprised if most people here don't support that idea.


Trumps previous bankruptcies show you the kind of person he is -- a shyster. What makes you think he isn't doing the same thing now that he is President? Do you really think Trump has no murders in his history? He's laundering money for the Russian Oligarchy.


His actions prior to the election are definitely not treason. They are crimes however. I think you naively believe that there are "good guys" somewhere in this story who would reveal Trumps crimes. The Access Hollywood tape showed him confessing to crimes. No one prosecuted. A large part of the MSM actually were promoting Trump, some less loudly than Fox, but still they covered Trump and not Sanders or Clinton.


Trump is violating the Emoluments Clause, that's a crime. So?

Trump still controls his organization, not just a conflict of interest but one that allows him to do inside trading, a crime. So? (Of course, if you read Michael Lewis book "Flash Boys", you'll understand that the Oligarchs are making too much money to be tried for anything.)


I just don't understand what your point is. You can't really think Trump is innocent can you?


Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:00:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011), 59 fans, 107 articles, 5 quicklinks, 754 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Traitor is a big word. How is he a traitor? Progressives could be holding a winning hand right now but this certainly isn't it. Instead of doing what made the Dem party the party of the people so long ago, let's tear it all up instead?

The problem is it doesn't work that way. We are one or two Antifa incidents away from a Pence admin 6 years from now. It doesn't matter if you see that or believe that is possible. It's a damn shame. Trump isn't conspiring with Russia. The problem is the Dems have no way to back out of the story now.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 1:56:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George Eliason:   New Content

If you are compromised by a foreign power, such that, but for their cooperation, you face spending the rest of your life in prison, and you conceal this, even after being elected President, then that is how you become a traitor.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:00:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2290 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George Eliason:   New Content

I agree, although I believe true progressives have been neutered by both parties and have neither options nor influence in the near elections of a power base for progressive actions. Neo-liberals are joined at the hip with neocons by their actions whether by being a conscious tool or a useful idiot.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:04:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George Eliason:   New Content

I agree that 2020 will look a lot like 1968, and that the Democrats are doing their very best to replicate that experience. Must be nostalgia.


But on your claim that Trump isn't "conspiring" with Russia, technically, I agree with you, he is not "conspiring" with the Russian Government, but he is laundering money for Russian Oligarchs (but not only Russian Oligarch.)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:06:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Ramani K V

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 28 fans, 4 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2544 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Only for simpletons. In fact, your opening quote seems a candid self-introduction:

"Conscious tool. Useful idiot. Those are the choices, though both are possibly true, so that the main question is the proportions."

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 2:17:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

Perhaps it describes yourself?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:12:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2290 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

Honesty can be very cutting indeed! I agree as well.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:52:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 2 fans, 1 quicklinks, 217 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

singular: the President's treason to continue.

plural: the Presidents' treason to continue.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:02:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Mrs. Fuxit:   New Content

Point taken--thanks!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:50:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 10 fans, 6 articles, 1269 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Nothing is that simple, but some things manifest very definite consequences.

Case in point:

click here

Hope everyone has had their fill of the fabricated Mueller investigation, because it's about to end.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:25:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 34 fans, 69 articles, 271 quicklinks, 4869 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

OMG!! MY bet is your therapist just increased your meds. With all of the "what ifs" one can only assume this is a fantasy piece.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 2:08:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 4 fans, 214 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Just another corporate Dem trying to assert some authority over a left leaning blog. There seems to be a lot of them showing up lately.

Michael, a Military coup? You can't be serious. Not only would you be getting rid of Trump, we would probably lose a few million ordinary Americans not to mention the destruction of this civilization in North America. That's what happens in war. Look to the middle east for real time examples. "Once a round leaves it's chamber/barrel, it has no friends" Try that one on for size. At that point, revenge becomes the order of the day. Try putting that genie back in the bottle.

Annulling a Presidency and all the actions therein? Sounds like fun and an absolute joy to administer. But if this were to happen, can we go back to say, 11/22/63?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:14:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tom James:   New Content

Trump is kompramat. He cannot therefore remain as President. Constitutional methods of removal are not functional. Military removal is the least bad option. everyone in the military swears an oath to "...preserve, protect and defend the CONSTITUTION of the United States..." Which is exactly what removal of a treasonous President would be. Taking no action would be a far worse option.


"Corporate Democrat"?! You clearly don't know me!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:04:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 96 fans, 60 articles, 93 quicklinks, 2200 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

You need to think through you ideas. a "military option" is not an option at all. Not unless you want to see a civil war, revolution, stock market crash, dollar crash, and institution of martial law all in a single day. Half of the military at least would not support such an action. You then have a civil war within the military. You have anarchy.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:27:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 4 fans, 214 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

All true, Lila. Once the bullets start flying, the misery and killing will last for many, many years. There are no politicians alive who know where the 'off switch' is, though many do think they know.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:28:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Lila,


When the established Constitutional options are not available, and the situation cannot continue, then, the least bad option on is what is left. You might try thinking that through and see where you end up. Failing military intervention, there is REVOLUTION--ARMED revolution.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:54:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Sorry Michael, while I agree that US Democracy is in dire trouble, I certainly do not agree that the coming change in the American government is going to result in any armed revolution. Germany didn't revolt.


The only countries where there is a chance of a truly armed revolt are those countries where the populations have nothing to lose.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:11:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 96 fans, 60 articles, 93 quicklinks, 2200 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

We have a constitutional remedy. It is impeachment as a first step. A military coup is not a constitutional remedy to anything.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:37:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 4 fans, 214 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Kompramat...To my untrained ear it sounded like 'compromised'. I do admit that I had to look it up. That is what it means! I do believe that Trump is compromised, as is every politician in both major U.S. Parties. Everyone who applies for even the lowest paying jobs is vetted. If the keys to The Oligarchy are to be handed to someone, you can bet your bottom ruble, that they have been 'vetted'.

I do not like Trump. I did not vote for him. I would have voted for Sanders, if he had been permitted to run. I did not vote for HRC either.

I am somewhat on board with the idea that you should not provoke an entity that can destroy you as quick as you can destroy them. It's not a hard concept. On a more every day level, how can you try to ignore such a large and powerful Country? Why do we never hear anything good about Russia in The MSM? Is there not one good Russian alive? I met quite a few Russians in my life and the vast majority of them are fine people. and Personally, I think the fear projected onto Russia by the MSM, is because of what was done to The Romanov's in 1917. That really shook up The Capitalists (nee) Robber Barons. It was a vicious affair. The fear of Socialism/Communism is very much alive in the hearts and minds of the people least able to define these economic concepts.

Sorry for the CD (Corp Dem) comment. You're right I do not know you. I only know you from this article. All apologies, including one for my own disjointed ramble and rant.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:23:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tom James:   New Content

Tom,


Trump has NOT been 'vetted." His victory was unexpected. He is in a category of being compromised utterly beyond anything that has existed before. His freedom, his fortune, is entirely dependent upon Putin's "goodwill.


I agree about Russia. Our elites wanted to loot Russia's mineral and energy resources. Putin stood in their way, hence his demonization. However, that is a separate issue from his having Trump blackmailed. Putin is acting as any world leader might there. The fault, the TREASON, lies with Trump.


Your feedback is appreciated! I could not have imagined writing this even a month ago...!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:59:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tom James:   New Content

Thank you Tom for making such a well-founded point. The best made so far in this discussion IMHO. (other than my own of course /s)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:14:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Only for those who are willfully ignorant of objective reality!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:10:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 34 fans, 69 articles, 271 quicklinks, 4869 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

I believe it is you who have not taken an objective look at reality. I'll give you credit for noting the Constitution's demise, however, you are pointing your finger toward the wrong person as it has already been shredded prior to his taking occupancy in the White House. Second, there are no legitimate grounds for the impeachment of Trump unless attempting to express the desire to stop some of the illegal invasions made by predecessors, or attempt to quelch nuclear war threats from a nation we are still legally at war only in a cease-fire agreement, or maybe attempting to establish a less hostile relationship with Russia after all having all of the violence others created is good for the MIC.

You mention things Trump did prior to coming to office, but that didn't mean much for Clinton and the Whitewater entanglement, or worse, for Bush who was a deserter in the military where he should have actually have been in prison rather than the White House. Of course, the media propagandists were ordered to be hands off on that, but Dan Rather chose to bring it up and we see what happened to him.

As long as Trump continues to not play by the orders of the Deep State there will be shouts for impeachment, but in the end, the CIA might have to do what they're good at because there are no grounds for impeachment in the real world.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:58:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Dennis,


Impeachment is POLITICAL. Any article of impeachment which receives 218 or more votes is "legitimate."


Reality is multivariate--many interacting variables. Trump's being afoul of the "Deep State", is one thing. Trump's shady business activities having placed him in a position of being blackmailed, is a separate thing.


I can "Clinton bash" with the best of their detractors, however, it is Trump who currently occupies the White House, AND is compromised.


MB

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:05:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 34 fans, 69 articles, 271 quicklinks, 4869 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Byron:   New Content

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:00:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 509 articles, 1673 quicklinks, 5296 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Given that we are amidst a messy and very obscured situation, and it's very difficult to determine what is accurate and true, especially when situations seem to turn upside down on a daily basis, so far this is the storyline I find most appealing -- except for the hangings. Hopefully we've gotten a little more advanced at terminating life than that. And anyway, maybe death is too good for some. However remote the possibility, I love the concept that all actions of the deposed leader become null and void. In the face of more hopeless possibilities, I prefer to focus on something hopeful. Thanks for sharing your thought-provoking ideas!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:47:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Meryl,


Until VERY recently, I could not have even imagined writing this article. Until recently. I realize it is shocking to many. However, as Trump continues to advance his agenda, I think it will become imaginable to many.


As for hanging, that is the traditional death for a traitor. Shooting is considered honorable. Herman Goering at Nuremberg would have been delighted to have been shot. However, hanging appalled him, leading to his suicide to avoid being hanged.


Michael Byron

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:09:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I would not support hanging. Life, sure. I'm opposed to the death penalty.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 5:56:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Solitary in a super max? No parole or pardon possible? Hmm..death might be a mercy in comparison.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:06:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A military coup? Seriously? I guess if you can make a case that there is now a "slow motion coup" (there is*) going on I might be very slightly less opposed.


*Unfortunately the "slow motion coup" is being accomplished through totally legal means. That being the case, if one believes in Democracy then it appears that it will be completed. Only the bright light of truth about the American Oligarchy can stop it.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:06:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

All members of the Armed Forces swear an oath to "...preserve, protect, and defend the CONSTITUTION of the United States..." Under present circumstances, they would simply be upholding that oath. If all living past Presidents legitimated the action, and it led quickly to new elections, that would seem the least bad option to remove foreign control over the US Presidency.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:09:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2290 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Michael, a very depressing declaration from you! The first word that comes to mind is sedition; the following thought is the power of manufacturing consent of otherwise treasonous acts. I am talking about your declaration here.

As to the events and actors involved leading up to this crisis after applying Occam's razor leaves it wanting in the credibility arena. What it does use is Ockham's broom as the principle of sweeping inconvenient facts under the carpet in the interests of a clear interpretation of a messy reality. I would label it Machiavellian, using clever but often dishonest methods that deceive people so that you can win power or control.

"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." -- Abraham Lincoln

"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." -- Abraham Lincoln

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:44:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 18 fans, 8 articles, 1 quicklinks, 792 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

How were we compromised by a foreign power?


How did Trump 'win' without winning the majority vote? Perhaps our already-broken voting system?


Certainly Russia didn't gerrymander voting districts, nor program our voting machines to flip votes, nor scrub voters off the voting lists, nor see to it that not all the votes were counted.


They paid to get anti-Hillary ads on the air? I don't know...both parties here were using attack ads on each other. Negative ads come with all our elections.


click here


Her proported rationale? focus on Trump and Russia instead of the things she and the DNC were doing....that makes sense.


I will say, I was surprised Putin said Hillary had received $400k from the Russians since I believe he actually did want Trump to win..because Trump had said he wanted to make Peace ....that makes sense, too.


#popularvote

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 6:57:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Byron

Become a Fan
Author 5788

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 25 fans, 62 articles, 3 quicklinks, 329 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

I agree that a national popular vote for President is the way to go.


The ISSUE here with Trump is his being blackmailed due to his shady business practices, and his concealment of this.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:11:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 16 fans, 2 articles, 959 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Trump derangement syndrome is here in full bllom. Now it has reached the delerious tertiary stage where it welcomes a fukin military coup! And what military would that be, Michael? The military of toy soldiers from your childhood? The black and white military of "From Here to Eternity"? Or the war criminal military that has raped and plundered, bombed and devastated the developing world and has been waiting for this moment for 73 years? Yeah, good idea genius, bring'em on!

Trump's alleged kompramat must be weighed against the foreign policy of the regime that will replace him. Why not first ask the potential victims of the wholesale slaughter that will surely take place in Syria and across Africa when the Pence regime (or any establishment regime for that matter) takes charge what they think of your irresponsible armchair fantasy.

And how ironic that the prince of darnkess, Putin, brought Russia into the 21st centuray by eliminaitng capital punichment while insouciant liberals are screaming for a hanging. Priorities, morals, logic all gone in this new political identity reality. It's become a pissing contest for the dumb and dumber.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 7:16:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 