OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/27/25  

Available job & miscellaneous news and actions

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH
Today we indigenous people of Palestine joined in Sacred Community and Spiritual Solidarity for All Indigenous Peoples of Mother Earth.

Available Job: The Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS, palestinenature.org) at Bethlehem University is seeking to hire a temporary Researcher and Curatorial Assistant. The position requires (with the support of PIBS director) an experienced person to help with museum exhibit development, specimen preparation, conduct research, write proposals, supervise junior staff, and contribute to biweekly educational workshops. Depending on position-holders productivity and the availability of funds, this can morph into a longer-term position.

"Today, after 9.5 agonizing months, [Palestinian American] Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim was released from Israels Ofer Prison and into his fathers arms. The Israeli military had no right to take him in the first place, and the family credits the relentless grassroots campaign that kept up the diplomatic pressure to free him. Hes in rough shape, but okay, and on his way to the hospital for treatment. Once he's discharged, his mum, dad, brother, and sisters will have his favorite meal and a very belated 16th-birthday celebration waiting for him at home.Now that Mohammed is free, the family is asking all his supporters to keep fighting for the hundreds of Palestinian children still unjustly trapped in Israeli military prisons. The family requests privacy for now." Israel also released Tasneem, the daughter (a nurse) of MD Dr. Marwan Al-Hums in Gaza. Dr. Al-Hums was lured by someone pretending to be a French Journalist and allegedly kidnapped by the Palestinian collaborators with Israel in Rafah and handed over to the Israelis to be tortured.

[Must watch video] Israeli regime occupation soldiers executing two young Palestinian men after detaining them. They also kidnapped some 200 Palestinains in the area in the past 24 hours.

Images from Palestine.

BDS is having an impact. We must accelerate the pressure.

Gaza: Israeli blasts deafen thousands as treatment is blocked.

Israeli regime violates ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israeli regime to cut access to water and electricity to UNRWA.

The Gazan doctors still languishing in Israeli prisons.

Solidarity with the Palestinian Diaspora in Europe - Online Talk 11.11.2025

More on israeli authorities harvesting organs of people they kill.

Epstein & Israel: The real story. Attack on USS Liberty. Putting Israel ahead of the US & blatantly racist nominations. First a christian zionist Huckabee as ambassador to Israel who went on to support colonial settlements and meet with American traitor Jonathan Pollard. Now nominating another Israel firster white racist to be US embassador to South Africa.Oh my...

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

