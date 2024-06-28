 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Assange, presidential debates, Bolivia, genocide, and three documentaries free to watch

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Note to all recipients: As a REMINDER this list sends messages of information not seen in mainstream media and puts forward ideas and actions that common people can or are taking to effect a society we all aspire to: Sustainable human and natural communities living in harmony and peace. Feedback is encouraged on direction and size and intensity of posts. Also, PLEASE let us know if you like to unsubscribe from this email list.

My presentation on human rights and environmental justice 23/6/2024

After a global campaign, Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange is finally free on a plea bargain. The empire will continue to punish andstop anyone from release of information even if the information provided evidenec of war crimes, crimes against humanity and even genocide. Wikileaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. For this invaluable service to humanity, Assange was persecuted and spent five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day. This after 7 years of persecution and taking asylum in a foreign embassy. He reunited with his wife Stella, and their two children after 12 years of suffering. The criminals who ordered the killing of civilians in Iraq and Palestine and elsewhere are still free. We need more disclosure and actions to bring down this global empire! Wikileaks not only exposed the horrors caused by the US but also of Israel and leaked papers about corrupt Arab leaders (including the Palestinian government).

The US/Israel empire marches on with some successes and some setbacks. Zionist picked Conman Trump faced off against Zionist picked Genocide Joe in a presidential debate mwith no public moderated by two committed Zionist Jews Jack Tapper and Dana Bash. All four as many other media and political elite support genocide for profit (and in some cases in response to blackmail by those wo profit). It gives the US public a distraction to keep the delusion that they still have democracy instead of dealing with real challenges like climate change, rich getting richer and poor getting poorer, the madness of war etc. The empire just attempted and failed in having a military coup in Bolivia. Bolivian leftist government had condemned the US/Israel ongoing genocide!. Sephardic Israeli Chief Rabbi says there will not be a ceasefire. There will be either an end to Israel or the progress towards a greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates. He is right. Israel as an apartheid regime must end or the US/Israel killing machine goes on and will lead us to global catastrophic war thanks to the lobby/special interests. We need to focus efforts on stopping the addiction to war (and genocide) for profit and to work to build a sustainable future.

Latest genocide numbers (and we are not just numbers): Case of genocide well documented

Here are samples of outcome of US/Israel partnership in crime (You must watch these, we will not stop posting, no one can say they did not know): 4,000 kidnapped political prisoners being tortured and even killed in a prison that is more horrific than AbuGhraib. Now some information is leaking even to: Israeli site 972 Magazine, New York Times and FaceBook.

But the collapse of Zionism is inevitable as Ilan Pappe wrote.

Three documentaries worth watching The night won't end. Landscape of occupation. Four Women of Egypt.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

